Global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Information rights management (IRM) is a subset of digital rights management (DRM), technologies that protect sensitive information from unauthorized access. It is sometimes referred to as E-DRM or Enterprise Digital Rights Management. This can cause confusion, because digital rights management (DRM) technologies are typically associated with business to consumer systems designed to protect rich media such as music and video. IRM is a technology which allows for information (mostly in the form of documents) to be ‘remote controlled’.

Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management is mainly used for two applications: Small Business, Medium-sized Business, Large Business. And SME (Small Business, Medium-sized Business) was the most widely used area which took up about 65.75% of the global total in 2016.

The global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management average price is influenced by the global trend. Complete software is usually 2 USDs to 600 USDs per month per license from abroad vendors, if you want to buy new Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management software. The average price is estimated in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future.

USA is the largest consumption countries of Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 65% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 9.92%.

Top 10 suppliers took up about 50% of the global market in 2016. Microsoft, EMC, Oracle, Adobe Systems, etc., which have leading technology and market position, are well-known providers around the world.

The global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management market is studied and analyzed with the help of a complete backdrop analysis. The report includes information about the various market segmentations, key market dynamics, geographical segmentation, and a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape. The report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others.

The Leading key players covered in this study

Fasoo

Vitrium

Vaultize Tech

Locklizard

Nextlabs

Seclore

Adobe Systems

Intralinks

Oracle

Microsoft

Dell/EMC

OpenText

Vera Security

This research report categorizes the global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

SME

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Region/Country including:

This report centers around the worldwide Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Manufacturers

Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Enterprise-DRM/Information Rights Management Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

