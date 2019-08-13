Tx3 Announces the release of the Tx3VERA adapter for qTest

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tx3 announces the release of the next generation Tx3 VERA platform, supporting integration with Tricentis ’ qTest. Tx3 VERA is a quality and compliance platform enabling the review and approval of electronic records across several different Dev/Ops tools from a single user interface. The Tx3 VERA adapter for qTest provides the controls to enable compliance with 21 CFR Part 11 for Life Science companies using qTest.“We are very excited with our expansion of VERA to support qTest. VERA for qTest’s seamless integration and configurability provides an easy to use approval mechanism, visibility into the approval process and FDA compliant electronic records and signatures.” said Henry Farris, CTO at Tx3 Services, LLC.Tx3 VERA has been deployed at numerous Pharmaceutical, Biotech, and Medical Device companies. Tx3 continues to expand the Tx3 VERA platform to provide a common review and approval user experience across industry leading Dev/Ops tools. The platform will provide a system of record for electronic signatures including end to end life cycle traceability, supporting the leading test automation technologies. Our clients will be enabled to leverage the benefits of Data Driven Validation in a Waterfall, Agile or a Hybrid environment.With more than 40,000 companies using qTest, it was a logical target for the Tx3 VERA adapter release. Tx3 continues to evaluate the best in class tools as it builds out the Tx3VERA platform.Founded in 2014, Tx3 is a software development compliance company that provides workflow controls and electronic signature capabilities for a wide range of application lifecycle tools and methodologies. These solutions help life sciences companies achieve regulatory compliance in their GxP systems.For more information contact:Contact Name: Eric ToburenEmail: etoburen@tx3services.comFor more information on Product:



