Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges A Person with Mesothelioma in Louisiana to Not Hire A Car Accident Lawyer When They Can Have Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Better Compensation

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are increasingly becoming aware that local car accident law firms in places like New Orleans and or Baton Rouge are advertising for people with mesothelioma. If a person in Louisiana with mesothelioma wants to receive the very best possible financial compensation results it would be wise to stick with attorneys who only handle financial compensation claims for mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer on a fulltime basis as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

"We offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they are one of the nation's leading law firms for people with mesothelioma and they consistently get the best compensation results for their clients-nationwide. Before a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer hires a lawyer to assist with a compensation claim-we are urging them to please call us at 800-714-0303. Our bottom line----we want a person with mesothelioma in Louisiana to receive the best possible compensation results." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is now offering to assist a person with mesothelioma in Louisiana-to create what they refer to as the list. The 'list' is documentation of how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos-and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. The group will at no charge visit a person with mesothelioma in their home to sit down with them to create this list and build it out. Typically, the group will bring a lawyer from Karst von Oiste to assist in this process. https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Louisiana including communities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe. www.karstvonoiste.com/

When it comes to treatment options for mesothelioma in Louisiana the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims to contact the following cancer treatment centers in Louisiana, and in Texas. Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans;

https://research.ochsner.org/clinical-research/ochsner-cancer-research

The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas:

https://www.mdanderson.org/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, marine mechanics, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



