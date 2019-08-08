Associa Professional Community Management Hosts Business Partner Networking Event

/EIN News/ -- Foothill Ranch, CA, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa company, will be hosting the networking event, “Make a Splash in Community Planning,” for builders, developers, and key business partners on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Marguerite Aquatic Center in Mission Viejo, CA.



The event will host guests who will listen to presentations by industry experts, Wendy Bucknum, Associa PCM vice president of business development; Dustan Goodell, Associa vice president of developer and lifestyle services; and Marc Evangelista, Associa PCM director of lifestyle and events. After the presentations, attendees will have an opportunity to network and mix and mingle with Associa PCM employees, local builders, developers, and key partners.



“Associa Professional Community Management is hosting this unique networking event to build important relationships with the companies that create a community,” stated Clint Warrell, Associa Professional Community Management president. “We are looking forward to hearing from the industry experts and talking about the importance of community development and growth.”



To attend, please REGISTER by August 26, 2019.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



