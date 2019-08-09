We're Not Using Technology, Technology's Using Us, Says CUNY Prof

Douglas Rushkoff, author of the new book, "Team Human"

Technologies created to help us, such as computers, smart phones, and the Internet, are being turned against us says Douglas Rushkoff on The Jim Rutt Show.

STAUNTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The technology human beings created, such as automation, computers, smart phones and the Internet, are now being turned against us says media critic Douglas Rushkoff, author of the new book, "Team Human." Rushkoff is the guest for a wide-ranging 90-minute podcast with Jim Rutt, one of the earliest Internet techno-enthusiasts and lately a sharp tech critic.The interview begins with Douglas Rushkoff describing showing the Internet to Timothy Leary, and ends describing the founding of Meetup, the online embodiment of Rushkoff's anti-tech mantra, "Find the others." Topics covered include:=> "Team Human," Timothy Leary and the Long Boom=> The Rise of the Attention Economy=> Memes and Memetics=> Money as an Operating System=> Alternative Monetary Systems=> "Throwing Rocks at the Google Bus" and Meetup The Jim Rutt Show is an interview podcast series examining cutting-edge thinking in science and technology and the future of our economic, political and social systems and institutions. Recent guests include journalist and science fiction author, Cory Doctorow; physicist Lee Smolin, co-founder of the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics; and artificial intelligence pioneer Dr. Ben Goertzel.You can find the released podcasts of The Jim Rutt Show at JimRuttShow.com and detailed biographies for committed guests at jimruttshow.com/upcoming-guests/. The Jim Rutt Show podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, PodcastApp, via RSS, or directly from JimRuttShow.com. The website has a complete collection of podcasts, including show transcripts, episode highlights, guest biographies, and links.About Douglas RushkoffDouglas Rushkoff is the host of the Team Human podcast and author of Team Human as well as a dozen other bestselling books on media, technology, and culture, including, Throwing Rocks at the Google Bus: How Growth Became the Enemy of Prosperity, Present Shock, Program or Be Programmed, Media Virus, and the novel Ecstasy Club. He is Professor of Media Theory and Digital Economics at CUNY/Queens.About Jim RuttThe host of The Jim Rutt Show is Jim Rutt, former CEO of Network Solutions. The New York Times referred to him as "the Internet's bad boy" due to his reputation for creative mischief. Jim is the past Chairman of the Santa Fe Institute, where he continues as a Research Fellow studying conscious cognition and evolutionary artificial intelligence.Jim is a co-founder of the Staunton Makerspace, a membership maker shop and hacker space, and a member of the Board of Advisers of the Fralin Life Sciences Institute at Virginia Tech. Jim received his B.S. degree in management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1975 and is a member of MIT's Visiting Committee for the Department of Brain & Cognitive Sciences. He was Executive Producer of the awarding-winning film Zombiewood.



