Microchip Technology to Webcast Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading semiconductor supplier of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that it will webcast its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at www.microchip.com . A replay of the event will also be available at www.microchip.com for a period of 14 days following the meeting.



Any forward-looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website ( www.sec.gov ) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated a leading semiconductor supplier of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, providing low-risk product development, lower total system cost and faster time to market for thousands of diverse customer applications worldwide. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com .

