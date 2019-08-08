VIZpin Launches New Website

VIZpin.com Website VIZpin.com Mobile Site

VIZpin, the leading manufacturer of Smartphone Credentials, Smartkeys & Bluetooth access control systems, has announced the launch of its newly designed website

We are growing fast with new customers and new markets who need more information so we created a site where end-users and technicians can quickly and easily find the information they need.” — Wendi Grinnell, Vice President

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIZpin, the leading manufacturer of the Smartphone Credentials, Smartkeys and Bluetooth access control systems, has announced the launch of its newly designed company website.

VIZpin Vice President Wendi Grinnell comments, “Our new website was developed to better serve our current customers as well as new markets we are expanding into. Our research showed these customers prefer a clean, modern design with easy navigation and helpful, intuitive tools.”

The new site makes it easy to find basic information, answers to frequently asked questions and case studies. There is a Resource Page with a library of tech-tip videos and other helpful documents. We also added a new blog with posts on choosing the right products, installation help, cost saving tips, safety considerations, new product information and more. We also made it much easier to locate a VIZpin partner or order the solution directly if there is no partner in your area.

Grinnell adds, “We are growing fast with new customers and new markets who need more information so we created a site where end-users and technicians can quickly and easily find the information they need.”

About VIZPin

VIZpin designs, manufactures and markets a complete access control solution that includes cloud-based management tools (ACaaS), low-cost Bluetooth controllers and smartphone apps. The VIZpin solution provides a secure, convenient and affordable way to unlock any device by using your phone as your key and your network.

# # #





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.