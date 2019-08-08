Woody Auction's September 7th auction in Douglass, Kansas will be highlighted by an important Americana collection

Pair of silver, five-arm candelabra having an 800/1000 silver purity mark and a hallmark indicating the Austria-Hungary Empire (1866-1937), each one 27 ½ inches tall. 14-piece Limoges fish set with 24 ½ inch diameter tray, 12 matching 9-inch diameter plates and a gravy boat, with a fish décor, blue border and gold highlights. Four-piece ebony Oriental set with silver overlay, with all having a dragon motif and all marked with Chinese characters on the base. Quick Meal model 407-16 salesman’s sample cook stove, 26 inches tall, exactly identical to the full-size version, having chrome trim, with a granite ware pitcher and tin advertising match holder. Historically significant Americana 35-star flag folk art table, made circa the 1860s, made of solid wood and measuring 31 inches tall by 35 inches wide by 25 inches deep.

It will be an antiques, furniture and fine jewelry auction headlined by the James R. and Barbara A. Miller Americana collection of Colorado – 378 lots in all.

This exciting auction is certain to grab the hearts of true collectors. What could be more special than participating in a private collection of antiques assembled over nearly sixty years?” — Jason Woody

DOUGLASS, KS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An antiques, furniture and fine jewelry auction headlined by the James R. and Barbara A. Miller Americana collection of Colorado – 378 lots in all – will be held on Saturday, September 7th, by Woody Auction, online and in the firm's auction hall located at 130 East Third Street in Douglass. Doors will swing open for this highly anticipated event promptly at 9:30 am Central time."This exciting auction is certain to grab the hearts of true collectors," said Jason Woody, Operations Manager of Woody Auction. "What could be more special than participating in a private collection of antiques assembled over nearly sixty years? I’m talking about the Miller Americana collection, one loaded with art glass, outstanding furniture, dazzling jewelry, lamps and an incredible, 35-star flag folk art table .”A pair of silver, five-arm candelabra having an 800/1000 silver purity mark and a hallmark indicating the Austria-Hungary Empire (1866-1937), each 27 ½ inches tall, should light up the crowd. Also, a hanging wall lamp signed “Handel” with a 9-inch diameter globe and a chipped ice shade with sunset fall colors featuring trees and birds décor, artist signed “Gubisch”, is expected to illuminate the room.A lovely set of eleven Steuben #6338 green cut to clear water goblets in the Thistle pattern, each one 5 ¼ inches tall with a square clear base, is expected to get paddles wagging; and an art glass bowl signed ‘R. Lalique ’ in the Gui pattern, clear with green highlights, inches by 9 ¼ inches, should also draw keen interest.A high-quality and rare silverplate tri-fold biscuit box marked “Stanforth’s Patent”, having an elaborate branch form mechanism, will appeal to silverplate collectors; as will a rare figural Victorian silverplate napkin ring, in the Rip Van Winkle pattern by Simpson Hall Miller & Co.A classic, three-stone diamond engagement ring and tracer, with an emerald-cut, 1.05-carat diamond at the center (VS-1 color, K clarity), plus four tapered baguette cut diamonds, is an expected top lot of the auction. Also, a vintage diamond ring comprising three Old European cut diamonds, two round brilliant diamonds and 12 additional round brilliant diamonds, 10kt yellow gold inlaid, should also do well.A ladies’ vintage Tudor wristwatch by Rolex, Princess Oyster Date, steel and gold, made circa 1980s (M# 92413N, S# 219784), should slip onto a new wrist on auction day. Tops in the Asian category is a four-piece ebony Oriental set with silver overlay, with all having a dragon motif and all marked with Chinese characters on the base.A Quick Meal model 407-16 salesman’s sample cook stove, 26 inches tall, is exactly identical to the full-size version. It has chrome trim, with a granite ware pitcher and tin advertising match holder. Also, a 14-piece Limoges fish set with 24 ½ inch diameter tray, 12 matching 9-inch diameter plates and a gravy boat, with a fish décor, blue border and gold highlights, will be reeled in by a winning bidder.The expected top lot of the auction is the Americana 35-star flag folk art table. The table is nearly identical to an unsigned 13-star flag table that sold at Sotheby's in New York City. Made circa the 1860s, it is made of solid wood and measures 31 inches tall by 35 inches wide by 25 inches deep. It has a three-compartment drawer the full width of the table.On the face of the drawer, two carved dueling pistols and a pyramid of ammunition are attached. Inside the drawer is the signature, "Made & Designed by F. Wedin, Roxbury," presumably a piano maker from Massachusetts during that time period. The top of the table highlights a carved, inlaid and painted flag with 35 stars, symbolizing West Virginia's statehood on June 20, 1863, at the height of the Civil War.The side supports on the table resemble anchors, the legs are formed like cannons and the cross braces are shaped like rifles. Also, the feet represent cannonballs. "The workmanship of this piece is truly stunning," Mr. Woody said. "It’s a fine historical piece that I hope finds its way back to West Virginia."People can register and bid online at www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc . Bidders are encouraged to register at least 48 hours in advance. There is no buyer’s premium for bidders who attend in person and pay by cash or check. Online bidders will be charged a 15% buyer’s premium when paying by cash or check and a 5% convenience fee will be applied to all credit card charges.A preview will be held Friday, September 6th, from 2-6 pm. Absentee bids will be accepted, with a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline to submit an absentee bid is 12 noon Thursday, September 5th. For convenience, absentee bids may be submitted by fax at 316-746-2145, or e-mail at info@woodyauction.com. There is no phone bidding.For lodging, there are three hotels in the area: The Comfort Inn, in Augusta, KS (316-260-3006); the Holiday Inn Express, in Andover, KS (316-733-8833); and the Hampton Inn, in Derby, KS (316-425-7900). All are within a 15-20-minute drive from the Woody Auction facility. Woody Auction will conduct regular auction events in the Douglass location and occasionally at other venues in the area.Good news for winning bidders: Woody Auction has reduced its shipping costs. The firm has secured better prices with UPS and, as it has always done, is passing those additional savings along to its customers. Also, it has sourced less expensive packaging supplies, further reducing costs. “We plan to re-figure shipping costs each quarter, to see if we can save people even more money,” Mr. Woody said.Woody Auction’s 5,000-square-foot showroom is located at 130 East Third Street in Douglass – south and east of Wichita, not far from I-35 and Hwy. 54/Kellogg Rd. Moving forward, most auctions will be held in the Douglass gallery, starting at 9:30 am Central time, unless otherwise noted. An antique auction, slated for Saturday, August 24th, also in the Douglass gallery, will precede the Sept. 7th event.The firm has a full slate of auctions lined up for the remainder of the fall. All will be held in the Douglass gallery. These will include the following:• September 21, 2019 – American & Brilliant Period Cut Glass Auction• October 12, 2019 – Antique Auction• November 2, 2019 – Antique Auction• November 16, 2019 - American & Brilliant Period Cut Glass AuctionWoody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or collection, please call (316) 747-2694; or, you can e-mail them, at info@woodyauction.com. To learn more about Woody Auction and the Saturday, September 7th auction please visit www.woodyauction.com # # # #



