Stop & Shop Kicks Off A+ School Rewards Program for 2019-2020 School Year

Customers encouraged to select schools to support in their community

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop announced today that its A+ School Rewards fundraising program is now open for the 2019-2020 school year. The program provides Stop & Shop customers with an easy and unique way to earn money for their local schools, simply by shopping at their local Stop & Shop.



“Whether to pay for new technology or extracurricular activities, or to help establish enrichment opportunities, neighborhood schools can always use additional funding,” said Whitney Clarke, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer at Stop & Shop. “Since it began, our A+ School Rewards Program has helped enhance the education of thousands of school children in the communities we serve and we’re proud to offer the fundraising program again this year.”

By registering their Stop & Shop card, Stop & Shop customers can support their chosen schools with every purchase they make, both in-store and through their Peapod delivery or pickup orders. Customers can select up to two schools that they would like their Stop & Shop purchases to support.

The selected schools will earn money from qualified purchases during the program period, which will run from September 6, 2019 to March 14, 2020, this program year. Each individual school decides how to spend their award, whether it’s to purchase new technology, fund field trips, or used for other education-related programs or materials.

Since 2005, Stop & Shop has donated more than $20 million through the A+ School Rewards Program. Over $2.45 million was raised for schools during the 2018-2019 school year alone. All public, private and parochial schools housing grades K-12, as well as Home Schools, are eligible to participate and can register by visiting https://stopandshop.com/school-rewards/ .

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Brogan

774.279.1467

Jennifer.Brogan@stopandshop.com



