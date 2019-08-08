Glance Technologies Announces Agreement With EasyPark

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glance Technologies Inc. (“Glance” or the “Company”) (CSE:GET) (OTCQB:GLNNF) (FKT:GJT) is pleased to announce that we have entered into an agreement with EasyPark to provide Glance Pay® as a mobile payment option for parking violation ticket payments.



Glance Pay®, the mobile payment solution of Glance Technologies Inc. will be providing parking violation ticket payment services to assist EasyPark with additional payment options to provide their customers when they receive a parking ticket.

“Providing EasyPark with the ability to have Glance Pay® as a payment option for their customers to pay parking tickets gives customers a seamless option to pay early and save money on their first payment,” says Jonathan Hoyles, Interim CEO, Glance Technologies.

“I am a fan and also a Glance Pay® user as I see the value Glance brings to the restaurant industry,” says Nigel Bullers, CEO, EasyPark. “I wanted to bring that ease of use to our customers to bridge an opportunity to provide even more convenience.”

About EasyPark

Founded in 1948, EasyPark’s mission is straightforward: “make parking easy.” Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, its mandate is to provide safe, convenient and affordable parking, with operations that include 135 parking facilities in 60 client accounts in B.C., which are part of the EasyPark brand. For more information about EasyPark, please visit www. easypark.ca .

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies is the owner of Glance Pay ® a smartphone payment application that enables merchants to provide their customers with quick secure payments, digital rewards, and a better customer experience.

For more information about Glance, please go to www.glance.tech .

For more information, contact:

Jonathan Hoyles

(833) 338-0299

investors@glancepay.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “may”, "believe", “thinks”, "expect", “exploring”, “expand”, “could”, "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", “plan”, “pursue”, "potentially", “projected”, “should”, “will” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of Glance’s business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations. Although Glance considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among other things, defects in design or manufacture of Glance’s software, including “bugs” and other problems that could interfere with the intended operation of its software and risks related to the volatility of customer demand for Glance’s products. The forward-looking information in this press release is also based on certain estimates, forecasts and projections, as well as expectations, beliefs and assumptions, including, among other things, that Glance will be able to achieve its business and technology development objectives. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the most recent Annual Information Form and Prospectus of Glance, which may be accessed through Glance's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Glance cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Glance is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.



