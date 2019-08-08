Sauce Labs Opens Call for Speakers for SauceCon 2020

Continuous testing industry’s premier annual user conference returns to Austin

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs, Inc. , provider of the world’s largest continuous testing cloud for web and mobile applications, today opened the Call for Speakers for SauceCon 2020 . Now entering its fourth year, SauceCon will return to Austin, Texas from April 28-29, 2020, with an additional day of hands-on workshops on April 27.



SauceCon brings together the Sauce Labs user community and continuous testing experts from around the world. It provides attendees with practical and actionable insight, learnings and live coding examples they can put into practice immediately in their own organizations. Content for SauceCon 2020 will focus on the themes and challenges impacting today’s automated testing practitioners, including the journey to CI/CD and continuous testing, implementing CI/CD with mobile in mind, shifting testing left, tips for achieving parallelization, leveraging analytics to optimize quality, and best practices for test creation, management, and execution.

Following record attendance in 2019 and by popular demand of attendees, SauceCon returns to Austin for 2020. More than 600 automated testing leaders, experts, and practitioners are expected to attend the continuous testing industry’s premier annual user conference, which will take place at the Fairmont Hotel.

“Austin provided the perfect backdrop for SauceCon 2019, and we’re excited to return to this vibrant and technology-rich community for 2020,” said Terri Avnaim, CMO, Sauce Labs. “Not only does SauceCon provide attendees with an opportunity to learn hands-on tips from the best and brightest in the continuous testing industry, but it also offers an unrivaled opportunity for practitioners to network with peers, and build lasting and invaluable relationships.”

More information on keynote speakers, early-bird registration, and sponsorship opportunities will be available beginning next month. SauceCon 2020 will also feature the return of the Saucy Awards , which debuted at SauceCon 2019 with dozens of entrants and five deserving winners. Prospective speakers, attendees, award applicants, and sponsors can sign up for updates to stay current on all the latest SauceCon 2020 news.

Key Event Details

What: SauceCon 2020, the 4th annual Sauce Labs user conference

When: April 28-29, 2020 (optional workshop day April 27)

Where: Fairmont Hotel , 101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701

How to attend: Save the date! Early-bird tickets go on sale next month.



Become a Speaker

The call for speakers is open now through November 3, 2019. Reviews will be completed and speakers will be notified by December 6, 2019.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs ensures the world’s leading apps and websites work flawlessly on every browser, OS and device. Its award-winning Continuous Testing Cloud provides development and quality teams with instant access to the test coverage, scalability, and analytics they need to rapidly deliver a flawless digital experience. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP, Adams Street Partners and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .

