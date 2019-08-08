Jostens Announces Leadership Change

Chuck Mooty transitioning to Chairman, Michael Burgess to join as new CEO

Jostens, the leading provider of publications, jewelry and consumer goods serving the K-12 and college market, has announced the appointment of Michal Burgess as the company’s new CEO. After nearly six years of leadership, Chuck Mooty will step down from his current role as CEO and transition from day-to-day service to the role of Chairman and strategic advisor, effective September 3, 2019.



A proven CEO and leader, Mooty joined Jostens in January 2014 to energize the flagship brand and mainstay of school traditions. His tenure was marked by consistent growth and combining a determined focus on product innovation with a mission of building positive culture and climate in schools, alongside a deep commitment to employee development. In doing so, Jostens grew its presence and broadened its reach in high school, college, and professional sports segments.



“I am grateful for the opportunity to have led such a revered brand and company to an even greater position of significance for our schools and our employees,” said Mooty. “I am confident that Michael’s experience and skillset will allow him to guide the company, along with the rest of the team, to even greater growth in the future.”



Succeeding Mooty as CEO will be Michael Burgess, a seasoned executive with 20 years of experience across many companies in the consumer and retail sectors. Burgess has a distinguished track record of developing and executing multifaceted growth strategies, with a focus on driving company-wide commercial and digital initiatives. Most recently Burgess served as President - Sales, Marketing and Digital for Lifetime Fitness, a nearly $2B premium health and fitness club business, and prior to that held senior positions at FTD and Saks.



“I’m honored to be joining such a renowned company and brand at this time of great opportunity,” said Burgess. “I am excited about the product and digital innovation opportunities that exist, and our ability to continue to build upon our trusted partnerships as well as unique culture and community with schools, which will further transform the Jostens experience for our customers, schools, partners, and employees.”



Burgess will be based at Jostens headquarters in Minneapolis, MN, where he resides today. He will assume the role at the beginning of September.



Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.



