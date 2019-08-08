YORK Athletics Unveils Signature Sneaker Line by World Champion Aly Raisman

Raisman & YORK design unisex cross-training sneakers for the everyday fighter

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YORK Athletics Mfg., a unisex performance footwear brand, announced today the launch of a cross-training sneaker line in collaboration with World Champion gymnast and advocate Aly Raisman.

“The Frank By Aly Raisman,” named after the company’s great grandfather Frank York, is a line of performance footwear that offers a colorful collage, the Frank Patchwork, and bone white design, the Frank Bone. Both designs are inspired by and expressive of Raisman’s personality.

“I am honored to work with YORK and have the opportunity to be a part of their all-inclusive, family-oriented design approach," said Raisman. “As I considered design options for The Frank by Aly Raisman, I wanted to capture a balance of peace and energy. The Frank Bone is minimal and super versatile. Inspired by mindfulness, the simplicity is meant to serve as a reminder to take self-care moments for yourself everyday, which is part of my daily routine. The energetic, playful statement shoe of the collection is the Frank Patchwork, rallying around the theme of optimism with a bright, fun vibe.”

The Frank Patchwork and the Frank Bone both feature Raisman’s favorite color on the heel tab, blue skies. The body of the Frank sneaker is a one-piece booty construction, making it easy to slip-on. Made of a custom engineered mesh, the design is breathable and lightweight. The shoe provides lateral and medial support, creating the ultimate fit. From the gym, morning run, to the office, the durable suede leather cage creates a premium, street style look that is as functional as it is stylish.

“Earlier this year Aly became a part of our family as she joined us for the ‘Worth the Fight’ campaign. Collaborating with Aly on her sneakers has been an equally inspiring and fun process,” said YORK Athletics Co-Founder & CEO Mark McGarry. “We take great pride in the fact that our industry award-winning performance footwear does not discriminate by gender as a common practice in the industry is to turn an existing men’s sneaker into a women's sneaker simply by adding ‘feminine’ colors. We have invested in creating a shape that serves both men and women. Each YORK Athletics training sneaker is unisex, meaning the same sneaker style is offered in both men and women sizes. Like Aly, we are fighting for change. ‘The Frank By Aly Raisman’ line celebrates the everyday fighter.”

Included with every purchase of a pair of “The Frank By Aly Raisman” sneakers is a “Worth the Fight” sneaker bag. Modeled after a classic spike bag used by track runners, the everyday tote is perfect as a light gym bag or for packing shoes for travel. It features an internal zipper pocket to keep keys, ID and a phone secure. The classic all-black design is composed of breathable, four-way stretch technical woven fabric, extra thick drawstrings and matte black hardware. A limited quantity of the “Worth the Fight” bags will also be available as a separate purchase.

“The Frank by Aly Raisman” line is now available at www.yorkathleticsmfg.com.

About YORK Athletics Mfg.

Boston-based YORK Athletics Mfg. is an independently owned, direct to consumer

footwear company. The YORK family has been designing sportswear for athletes since

1946. In 2016, the family’s third generation teamed up with footwear industry

heavyweights to launch YORK Athletics, a unisex performance footwear brand. Best of

Boston E-Commerce Retailer 2019, YORK’s signature sneaker was named “2018 Best

Cross Training Shoe” by Men’s Health Magazine and praised by ESPN, Esquire,

POPSUGAR Fitness, Footwear News and more for the versatility of their design. To

learn more please visit www.yorkathleticsmfg.com.

