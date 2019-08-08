Precision Nutrition Announces Brand-New Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification

Completely New Version of the World’s Most Respected Nutrition Certification Reflects Cutting-Edge Nutrition Science Discoveries and Growing Demand for Behavior Modification Coaching Techniques

/EIN News/ --

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Precision Nutrition, an industry leader in healthy eating and lifestyle coaching, introduces a brand-new version of the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Nutrition Certification, which gives health and fitness professionals everything they need to confidently and successfully coach nutrition—in one complete, proven system. The completely new curriculum teaches health and fitness professionals (and those new to the field) the latest discoveries in nutrition science and cutting-edge methods to help clients achieve lasting behavior change. Pre-registration for Precision Nutrition’s brand-new Level 1 Certification is available here.



“Precision Nutrition’s new Level 1 Nutrition Certification offers the nutrition knowledge and the skills to confidently coach nutrition with anyone,” said Dr. Krista Scott-Dixon, Precision Nutrition curriculum director. “The redesigned program includes new training methods to help students learn, retain, and immediately apply the material. With Level 1 Certification, health and fitness professionals can master the science of nutrition and the art of coaching necessary to drive life-changing results for clients.”



Precision Nutrition is the only nutrition certification company in the world that successfully coaches real clients, every single day. The new Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification teaches deep knowledge that's client-tested, scientifically proven and constantly updated based on the data the company has collected working with over 100,000 coaching clients. Students learn exactly what to do at every stage of the nutrition coaching process—from the very first time they meet with a client until that client reaches all their goals.



“The new Precision Nutrition certification process is a perfect demonstration of why they are the most trusted brand in nutrition science,” said Dan Garner, FMP, PNL2 and founder of Team Garner, Inc. which offers his coaching, speaking, and educational services. “The extremely detailed approach to both the science and art of nutrition coaching provides any health professional exactly what they need to optimize their client's results and create a successful and rewarding career.”



Level 1 Certification Details



Since its initial launch in 2010, more than 70,000 professional coaches have taken the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Nutrition Certification. Validated in three separate peer-reviewed scientific studies, the self-paced program covers complex topics like nutrition science and human metabolism, to behavior-change techniques and advanced coaching methods.



The new Precision Nutrition Level 1 Nutrition Certification uses a practice-based approach to immediately apply new knowledge, follows a step-by-step learning process for fast results, and students receive active learning tools to apply the advanced nutrition and coaching knowledge in the real world, right away.



Students also receive access to a private professional support community of more than 40,000 coaches, physicians, trainers, researchers and therapists from around the world.



Upon certification program graduation, participants are included in Precision Nutrition’s global directory of certified professionals. Additionally, the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Nutrition Certification qualifies for continuing education credits (CEUs) with numerous organizations, including American Council on Exercise (ACE), American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), Certified Professional Trainers Network (CPTN) and National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM).



Pricing



Individuals can join the free presale list now for the chance to enroll 24 hours early—on October 1st, 2019—and save up to 44% off the general public price.



About Precision Nutrition



Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to losing fat, building strength, and getting healthy. Validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies, this personalized, evidence-based program—available through Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women—has helped more than 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle.



In addition, Precision Nutrition is a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need to help clients achieve deep health and meaningful change. To date, more than 70,000 coaches in 120 countries use the Precision Nutrition Certification—along with ProCoach, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com



Engage with Precision Nutrition on social media



Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Media interviews available by request.



Elizabeth Mars Precision Nutrition 303.955.0319 Elizabeth.Mars@precisionnutrition.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.