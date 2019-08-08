Global Autonomous Vehicle Security Market 2019 Size, Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Autonomous Vehicle Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” reports to its database.

Autonomous Vehicle Security Market:

Executive Summary

Autonomous and connected vehicles are vulnerable to cyberattacks and the number of vehicle hacking and theft are increasing due to less awareness about the security solutions. The governments in the developed markets have developed vehicle security regulations to overcome the cyber threats, and thus, it has become a mandate for the companies to develop in-vehicle, cloud, and network-based security systems.

This report focuses on the global Autonomous Vehicle Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Autonomous Vehicle Security development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Toyota

Siemens

Cisco

Ford

Robert Bosch

Argus Cyber Security

Arilou Cyber Security

ESCRYPT – Embedded Security

Karamba Security

Secunet Security Networks AG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Application Security

Network Security

Wireless Security

Cloud Security

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Identity Access Management

Unified Thereat Management

IDS/IPS

Risk & Vulnerability Management

DDoS Mitigation

Anti-Malware

Data Loss Prevention

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Autonomous Vehicle Security are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Recently published report on the Autonomous Vehicle Security market, found on the Wise Guy Report (WGR) website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These dynamics influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve an impressive growth rate over the review period of 2019-2025. The report has its core developed by an extensive study supervised by adept analysts. Their sound knowledge and expertise in the field help in unearthing of factors and figures. The report is enriched with a volume-wise and value-wise analysis. To ensure the quality of the report further, market dynamics, various projections, demographic changes, historic details, and others have been included. Several market titans are employing tactical moves to inspire a comprehensive market growth and cement their own market position. This type of analysis provides a better outlook regarding the movement of the market and reveals a lot about the potential of the market.

For a better understanding of the Autonomous Vehicle Security market, a better grip over the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors are needed as they are impacting the market towards progress. These factors can ensure a swift helming of the market through rough patches of economic crisis and help in averting plummeting results. With real-time data, the report captures the essence of the market and provides a close reading of demographic changes. This would assist market players in assessing growth opportunities and optimally use resources provided by growth pockets.

However, the fragmented Autonomous Vehicle Security market has several new entrants that are giving tough competition to the established names. As a result, the Autonomous Vehicle Security market is opening up and is becoming active with new merger, acquisition, product launch, collaboration, innovation, and other methods. At the same time, these tactical moves depend a lot on their geographical location as the demography facilitates moves. A close inspection of these regions has been included as well to simplify demographic understanding.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 North America

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continuous…

