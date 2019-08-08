Listening to calls become easy with Spymaster Pro

Spymaster Pro cell Phone Monitoring software

In keeping with its commitment to give the smoothest user experience to its customers, Spymaster Pro has added some exciting new features.

Here is a quick brief at these new and exciting set of features being updated to the already long line of features.

Listening to calls

The latest update allows you to listen to all the calls on the target device. This way, you will know precisely what they are talking about and get the proof you need.

Notifications

With its latest update, the software provides instant notifications too whenever there is any new information.

Device change

The latest update will prove handy to all suspicious of your loved one’s activities or if anyone loses their phone. As soon as the sim changes device, the software will let you know instantly.

Instagram, Snapchat Tracking

The new updates allow tracking features on two of the biggest social media companies in the world, Instagram and Snapchat. Every activity on these two platforms will now be available in your dashboard.

Hike, Kik, Line chats Tracking

In addition to the other chat sites, now you can also track Hike, Kik and Line chat daily.

Screen-shots

The new addition to the long line of features takes screen-shots from the target device regularly.

All the features provide information directly to the dashboard with the 30-day backup that Spymaster Pro already provides. With mobiles present in every hand, the addicting and the emerging dangers, it becomes imperative to know what your loved ones are up to. Spymaster Pro is a spy app for Android and iOS that is easy to use, even if you are not tech-savvy.

It remains price-friendly keeping in mind the new additions without increasing the price tag.

The software is continuously updated and is compatible with the Android Pie, and iOS 12.3.1. The team is also getting prepared for the upcoming iOS 13 and future Android Q updates. Visit the Spymaster Pro website for the latest updates.

Press contact

Brand name: Spymaster Pro

Website : https://www.spymasterpro.com

Country of origin: USA

E-mail: support@spymasterpro.com

Phone Number: +16016331200



