Automotive Telematics Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

The report offers a comprehensive analysis and contains crucial market data. The overview of the Automotive Telematics Market comprises its definition, its key applications, and manufacturing technologies that are used. Besides offering a detailed scope of the report, the overview also provides clarity regarding the market. The report emphasizes on the recent innovations and developments occurring in the Automotive Telematics Market and also examines the drivers related to the product’s price margins. In order to predict the market forecast, factors that are taken into considerations are the performance of the market players, rising trends of the industries, and macro-economic outlook of the market scenario. The report also focuses on other major factors such as drivers & restraints and opportunities & threats.

The main four players in the automotive telematics are Agero Inc., I.D. Systems, Inc., Airbiquity Inc., and TomTom International held 38% of the market share globally. Some of the key market players are Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Qualcomm technologies, Verizon, Intel Corporation, Delphi Automotive Plc, LG Electronics, and Harman International. Key players are concentrating on launching of products which are technically advanced in order to grab major revenue in the automotive telematics industry globally. For instance, On Dec 2018, MiX Telematics, a global leader of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, launched MiX Now - simplified, self-service fleet software that empowers business owners to easily manage their vehicles and drivers. In upcoming years, companies are expected to begin using telematics applications to develop new business models, for example, insurance companies are introducing Usage-based insurance. The automotive telematics market is expected to expand in the coming years and attract several new players globally.

Global Automotive Telematics Market Segment Analysis:

The global market for Automotive Telematics market by service is divided into Safety & Security, Information & Navigation and Remote Diagnostics The global Automotive Telematics market by product is segmented into tethered, embedded, and integrated systems. Smartphone integration, where apps run on the phone and the human-machine interface (HMI) is transferred to a vehicle, is likely to be a long-term companion to embedded and tethered solutions to support the passengers preferred lifestyle including services such as internet and radio. Seamless in-vehicle experience for consumers will depend on overcoming existing barriers for both embedded and tethered connectivity. Tethering services revenues for telematics and infotainment systems amounts to USD 909 million in 2016. sThe global Automotive Telematics market by vehicle type is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Commercial vehicles are further classified into light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. The future of the global automotive telematics industry looks promising with many opportunities in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle. Connected vehicles transmit data to backend servers, belonging to different entities. The first is servers belonging to the OEM of the car itself, which collect performance data and can remotely distribute OTA (Over the Air) software updates if needed. Telematics and application servers not only collect data about the vehicle’s activity but can also send them specific commands, which can have a frightening effect in the wrong hands

The Major restraints of the market are additional expenses borne by the customer for availing the telematics services, the threat of hackers breaching the security and accessing data or causing a nuisance to the vehicle system, non-availability of constant & seamless connectivity, and lack of awareness among customers in specific regions are some of the other restraints that are hampering the growth of automotive telematics market.

The report also ensures an objective analysis of the market by enabling a comprehensive view of the Automotive Telematics Market and its associated components and by engaging a set of standards. Factors like government expenditure, supply chains, economic growth, and distribution channels are scrutinized in order to relay precise information. Using bottom-up and top-down approaches, market-size validation, and estimation has been performed to gather data from the supply side. Also, analysis of the data has been done using a precise research framework, which is suited to the specific market. This framework works as a research standard, offering tools to create market reports.

Analysis of the Automotive Telematics Market is also done on a regional basis. The report offers analysis, considering the ongoing trends, opportunities, and outlook in the regional market. The report also emphasizes on top industry players by offering details like shipments, company profiles, pricing, contact details, product specifications, and others. Detailed information of the top players and strategies adopted by them are also presented in the report for a thorough understanding of the overall market. The report also emphasizes on the ongoing and emerging trends that are occurring within the manufacturing landscape.

