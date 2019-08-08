Data feed creator XML2U Launches Tech-Free Property Sharing Tool

XML2U.com - Leading the way in data distribution

Real estate agents and brokers can now automatically display their listings on the websites of "partner" businesses at the flick of a switch.

ASHTEAD, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChoiceMLS is the brainchild of data feed creator XML2U.com . Corin Ashbee-Waugh, Sales & Marketing Director at XML2U said, “In the course of their normal activities, real estate agents and brokers regularly refer clients to associated businesses like mortgage brokers, conveyancers, surveyors and others. Now these businesses can reciprocate by publishing referrers’ properties on their own websites, quickly and simply.”Most real estate and lettings agents & brokers have close relations with selected conveyancers, lawyers, mortgage brokers, surveyors and even local neighbourhood groups, all of whom have websites. The vast majority of visitors to these websites are in the business of moving house, and represent a perfect target audience for those with property for sale or rent.Just by adding a single line of code, agents’ and brokers’ properties can automatically appear on all these websites.Corin added, “Not only will this reciprocation reinforce business relationships, it will add value to for the website visitors if they can research the property market without leaving these sites. It could also easily reduce the dependency on property portals.”Corin Ashbee-Waugh has 15 years in the online real estate marketing sphere and 20 years as a real estate professional.ChoiceMLS was initially developed to facilitate simple-to-create online co-operation between agents and brokers but has now broadened its appeal to incorporate all manner of businesses related to the home-moving process. More details can be seen at www.ChoiceMLS.net



