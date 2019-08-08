EZPack Water Ltd, is launching the EZPuro™

EZPack Puro OR system EZPuro - mobile RO system

EZPack® Water Ltd. – an Israeli company specializes in water and energy is launching a new product the EZPuro™, a robotic reverse-osmosis (RO) water purifier.

KIBBUTZ SHOMRAT, ISRAEL, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- EZPack Water Ltd. is Launching New Product – the EZPuro™EZPackWater Ltd. – an Israeli company specializes in water and energy is launching a new product – the EZPuro™. The EZPuro is a robotic reverse-osmosis (RO) water purifier.The EZPuro™ technology allows to purify 99.3% of all the contamination in the feed water. This implicates that EZPuro™ provides extremely pure water that can be used for many purposes with zero user intervention.The EZPuro™ has several significant advantages over current available products:- EZPuro™ is the SMALLEST and LIGHTEST machine in its category – a key feature in many industries.- EZPuro™ is the SMARTEST water purifier in the word. It is a pioneer in the world of water treatment, with a level ofautomation that does not yet exist in any other product in the market. It can be easily operated by any individual,not only professionals, and promises a continuous optimized performance in term of water production rate, longerservice periods and higher water quality. This is achieved by means of ROBOTIC control and monitoring system.- EZPuro™ uses a complex algorithm to control two actuated proportional valves according data collected from multipleof sensors.- EZPuro™ can handle very rough feed water, outperforming most of the machines in its category, which fail to operateunder such conditions.- Can operate on electricity from the grid or off-grid (solar, wind, etc.).- Includes medium / large capacity EZPack water bladders to store treated water.The EZPuro™ specifications:- Dimensions: 58cm / 35cm / 30cm.- Weight: 28kg.- Power supply: 100 - 220vac / 50 - 60 Hz- Power dissipation: 1100 Watts- User Interface: 4.3" Touch Screen- Production rate: 250-500 liter per hour- Rejection Rate of all contamination in the water: 99.3%.- Wi-Fi connectivity and android/iPhone app for operation and remote service.About EZPack WaterEZPack Water Ltd., is a private Israeli company manufacturing and marketing proprietary solutions for water storage, distribution and mobility. The company products are aimed to markets such as emergency, disaster relief, construction, the mining industry, agriculture, military, and a myriad of other applications.For more information about EZPack Water visit: http://www.ezpackwater.com/ On LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ezpack-water-ltd-/about/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.