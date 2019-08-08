Activated Charcoal 2.0

Shanab Pharma Activated Charcoal Pure Activated Charcoal Capsules Shanab Pharma Activated Charcoal

Is flatulence one of the unpleasant side effects of eating for you? Are you looking for a solution to get rid of bloating or avoid it completely?

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether a fixed component in the travel or home pharmacy: Medicinal charcoal tablets have been known for decades. An Austrian company brings the traditional product into the 21st century with a focus on convenience and sustainability. Activated charcoal (lat. Carbo Medicinalis) is an adsorption miracle of porous, fine-grained carbon. The pores are connected like a sponge and are so fine that the inner surface of 4 grams of activated charcoal is approximately the size of a football field. It can be used to bind substances such as gases, toxins, bacteria and metabolites and eliminate them as a result. Carbo Medicinalis thus supports healthy digestion and helps to reduce excessive bloating after eating.The young Austrian company Shanab Pharma is now bringing back activated charcoal in a new form: unlike the well-known charcoal tablets, it offers activated charcoal in capsules that are easy to swallow. "The coal is produced purely from vegetable coconut shells, the capsules are free from additives and are environmentally friendly packed in a glass bottle, vegan, kosher and halal", emphasizes Dr. Shanab.Shanab Pharma was founded by Dr. Karem Shanab, pharmacist, and long time guest professor at the University of Vienna.Dr. Shanab found that most dietary supplements contain chemical additives. The fact that there is another way, he shows with his continuously growing range of natural and biological pure substances, which is available in Austrian pharmacies or directly from www.shanabpharma.com Ob fixer Bestandteil in der Reise- oder der Hausapotheke: Medizinische Kohletabletten sind seit Jahrzehnten bekannt. Ein österreichisches Unternehmen holt das Traditionsprodukt mit Augenmerk auf Convenience und Nachhaltigkeit ins 21. Jahrhundert.Aktivkohle (lat. Carbo Medicinalis) ist ein Adsorptionswunder aus porösem, feinkörnigem Kohlenstoff. Die Poren sind wie bei einem Schwamm verbunden und so fein, dass die innere Oberfläche von 4 Gramm Aktivkohle ungefähr der Fläche eines Fußballfeldes entspricht. Daran können Substanzen wie Gase, Toxine, Bakterien und Stoffwechselprodukte gebunden und infolge ausgeschieden werden. Carbo Medicinalis unterstützt somit die gesunde Verdauung und trägt zur Verringerung übermäßiger Blähungen nach dem Essen bei.Das junge österreichische Unternehmen Shanab Pharma sorgt nun auch für Lifestyle und Nachhaltigkeit bei der Aktivkohle: Im Unterschied zu den bekannten Kohletabletten bietet es Aktivkohle in Kapseln, die leicht zu schlucken sind. "Die Kohle wird rein pflanzlich aus Kokosnuss-Schalen hergestellt, die Kapseln sind umweltfreundlich in einer Glasflasche verpackt, vegan, koscher und halal", betont Dr. Shanab.Shanab Pharma wurde 2011 von Dr. Karem Shanab, Pharmazeut, Apotheker und lange Zeit Gastprofessor an der Universität Wien, gegründet. Dr. Shanab stellte fest, dass die meisten Nahrungs­ergänzungs­mittel chemische Zusätze enthalten. Dass es auch anders geht, zeigt er mit seinem kontinuierlich wachsenden Sortiment aus natürlichen und biologische Reinstoffen, das in der Apotheke oder direkt unter www.shanabpharma.com erhältlich ist.



