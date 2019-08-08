CompanionLink Software Inc. Unveils DejaOffice PC CRM

PC CRM iPhone Outlook Sync

USA, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for creating ripples in the CRM industry with its innovative sync software, CompanionLink Software Inc. has rolled a new version of their latest DejaOffice PC CRM. Tagged as DejaOffice PC CRM Standalone, this software can be used for personal as well as business purposes.

DejaOffice PC CRM offers a modern look for Contacts, Calendar, Tasks and Notes on your PC Desktop. With DejaOffice, you can easily track meetings, tasks, calls, emails and text your customers, associates, and vendors. It comes with a sophisticated USB, Wi-Fi and Cloud sync option to make your data management a breeze. With this new-age tools in your hands, the Android or iPhone Outlook sync will become a well-managed and productive process for you to undertake.

It comes with a one-time license, which can be used on three devices. So that means your license is for you, not your PC. When you buy a new device, you don’t have to buy a new license. With CompanionLink, you can use your email address to register the software on a new computer. Also, the company gives you an exciting opportunity to download the 14-day free trial to see how DejaOffice PC CRM can help you put your life in order.

What’s more is that you get access to free US-based technical support so that you can sort your queries whenever you encounter a problem while using the software.

Following are some unique features of DejaOffice PC CRM:

● Contacts, Calendar, Task and Notes

● Expense, Deals (Opportunities), Followups, History

● Sync to DejaOffice on Android and iPhone using USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, DejaCloud

● Does not require iCloud, or Exchange connection

● Automatic data encryption on device

● Works on iPhone, iPad and Android devices

To simply put it, DejaOffice PC CRM Standalone is a fast and quick personal information management software for the PC desktops.

Go ahead, purchase your one-time license today. 90-day money-back guarantee applicable.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.