iClimber Offers New Instagram Marketing Services

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- iClimber , a social media marketing company, will be offering a new way to increase Instagram followers via Giveaways.It is not a secret that one of the best ways to increase engagement on Instagram is by posting engaging content. What better way to do this other than Giveaways! iClimber has launched a new service to offer Giveaways as a service. The Giveaway will include items from $300 Gift Cards to DisneyLand Vacation Packages to Car Giveaways. Best of all the prizes are provided by iClimber and the clients only pay a small fee to be part of a group Giveaway.Businesses that want to participate can do so for as low as $30. “We expect our new Instagram Marketing service to generate hundreds if not thousands of new demographics targeted followers for our clients,” says Pierre Zarokian , CEO of iClimber. “In case of a car giveaway, expected new followers could be well over 50,000.”As of over a year ago, Instagram has been displaying post updates to only a small percentage of followers, around 5% to 7%, unless there is engagement on the post updates, in which case the post will be shown to more followers. iClimber also offer services for content creation that is engaging and graphically more appealing to improve its clients’ engagement level.iClimber plans to run Instagram ads for its Giveaways to targeted markets to generate only targeted traffic in the demographics of its clients.The company also specializes in other social media marketing such as Twitter and Facebook, Video and content marketing. The company offers social profile creation and management, copywriting services, and promotional contest design. Visitors can see the new site now, and ask about the responsive design services offered by Submit Express.For more details on this Instagram marketing service, contact a company representative or visit the company website at http://www.iclimber.com/ About iClimberiClimber is a division of Submit Express, a search engine optimization company . The company specializes in social media marketing and content writing services. Pierre Zarokian also writes for Search Engine Journal and other marketing publications.



