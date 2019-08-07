Cannabis Mogul Rhett Jordan Teams Up with Growgenics LLC

re-shaping the cannabis industry with advanced LED horticultural lighting technology from Growgenics

EAST GREENWICH, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- EAST GREENWICH, RI, August 7, 2019: Rhode Island based technology company, Growgenics LLC—hailed as the leading LED lighting company in the rapidly growing cannabis industry—announced the addition of cannabis mogul, Rhett Jordan, as their new Global Business Development Strategist. Mr. Jordan will also guide the executive leadership team as a newly appointed member of the Board of Advisors and also holds an equity position. Mr. Jordan is the founder of Native Roots —recognized as the leading cannabis dispensary brand, with state-of-the art commercial cultivation and processing facilities. Mr. Jordan dedicated his career to the cannabis space, adopting a patient-first mentality that he was able to scale, ultimately becoming one of the largest and most successful dispensary chains in the world.Growgenics CEO, Mr. Rick Genga shared that "Mr. Jordan's decision to join Growgenics is further confirmation that our advanced technology is emerging as the de facto indoor horticultural lighting industry leader. We are thrilled to have him on board."Mr. Jordan started the now vertically-integrated cannabis company with 20 employees, building the company one division at a time to its current size of over 600 employees with 16 medical-cannabis locations, 18 adult-use locations, and two dual cultivation/processing facilities, across the U.S. and Canada. To date, Native Roots has cultivated over 150,000 pounds of cannabis, and completed over 4 million customer transactions. Native Roots' primary facility is a 250,000 square foot, state-of-the-art cultivation facility located in Colorado, one of the world’s largest indoor cannabis cultivation facilities.Growgenics highly efficient patent pending LED shape lighting technology integrates ground-breaking, tunable LED color spectrum technology. This feature enables users the ability to set photosynthetic color ratios resulting in optimized plant growth and maximized vegetative output. Growgenics technology is ideally designed and suited for both cannabis cultivation as well as indoor vertical food farming. Recent third-party test lab validation confirmed that cannabis grown with Growgenics’ lighting tech can manipulate and significantly increase THC content, in some cases doubling the percentage. In addition, their highly efficient lighting system reduces both power and HVAC loads by 45% to 55%.Mr. Jordan will be driving and accelerating Growgenics' strategic growth initiatives to become the premier advanced horticultural lighting product across the globe. “I’m looking forward to working with Growgenics to make their advanced lighting technology the number one horticultural light worldwide, and together we will create a more sustainable and energy conscious industry" shared Mr. Jordan.



