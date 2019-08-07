Alliance Feed opens feed mill in Columbia City, Indiana

Co-Alliance and Farmers Grain Partnership Invest $12.4 Million in Operation

The completion of the Alliance Feed mill will help families in the community for generations.” — Kevin Still, CEO Co-Alliance

COLUMBIA CITY, IN, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 16 months of construction, Alliance Feed, LLC, is in startup at its state-of-the-art feed mill in Columbia City, Indiana.Alliance Feed, LLC is a joint venture between local Columbia City grain facility, Farmer’s Grain & Feed Co. and Co-Alliance, LLP a cooperative partnership headquartered in Avon, IN. “The completion of the Alliance Feed mill will help families in the community for generations. We’re excited to be working with the Shively family and Farmer’s Grain on this exciting new venture for area farmers,” said Co-Alliance CEO, Kevin Still.The mill’s operation represents a potential diversification opportunity for area farmers. Alliance Feed is actively seeking local producers to manage wean-to-finish hog operations. “Adding a wean-to-finish hog barn to an existing operation is a great way for a farmer to diversify,” said Chris Kenyon, Director of Eastern Operations for Alliance Feed. “Not only does it add an extra source of income, it also optimizes fertilizer costs, and allows a younger generation of farmers to get their start and build a history.”Alliance Feed’s strategic location will allow more partnering opportunities with both growers and producers. Regionally manufactured feed supports farmers on two levels: it gives grain farmers another market for their crop and gives livestock farmers a consistent, quality, and local source for their feed.FEED MILL FACTSAt capacity, Alliance Feed will utilize 6 million bushels of locally grown corn annuallyAbout 13 people will be employed to handle daily mill operations, with an increased number during the busy harvest seasonThe Alliance Feed mill design is based on the Co-Alliance feed mill in Reynolds, Indiana. The mill in Reynolds currently produces 275,000 tons feeding over 800,000 pigs annuallyAdditional Information can be found at www.alliancefeed.com Local industry leaders, community members, and other guests were invited to tour the facility at a grand opening celebration prior to the business opening last week.“The support of the community has been important to us,” said Terry Shively, President of Farmer’s Grain. “Our family history is rooted in agriculture and we’re proud to soon produce livestock feed for local farmers from the grain they store at our facility.”###Co-Alliance, LLP has a rich, local cooperative history reaching back to the 1920s proudly serving the communities of Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan in the areas of Energy, Agronomy, Grain, and Swine and Animal Nutrition.Alliance Feed, LLC is a joint venture between Farmers Grain & Feed Co. and Co-Alliance, LLP providing two complementary areas of operation: feed mills and contract management.



