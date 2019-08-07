Global Third-Party Logistics Software Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Third-Party Logistics Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Third-party logistics (3PL) provider as a commercial firm that provides one or more logistics functions on behalf of its customers on an outsourced basis for a fee. To be a 3PL, the logistics service provider (LSP) must predominantly operate a business that moves, stores or manages products or materials on behalf of its customer, in some manner, without taking ownership of such products or materials.

In 2018, the global Third-Party Logistics Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Third-Party Logistics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Third-Party Logistics Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

DHL Supply Chain

Expeditors

Kuehne + Nagel

XPO Logistics

C.H. Robinson

Ceva

Geodis

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DB Schenker

Agility Logistics

Panalpina

FedEx SupplyChain

Bollore Logistics

Penske Logistics

Transplace

OIA Globa

Hyundai Glovis

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Third-Party Logistics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Third-Party Logistics Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Third-Party Logistics Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The report offers a comprehensive analysis and contains crucial market data. The overview of the Third-Party Logistics Software market comprises its definition, its key applications, and manufacturing technologies that are used. Besides offering a detailed scope of the report, the overview also provides clarity regarding the market. The report emphasizes on the recent innovations and developments occurring in the Third-Party Logistics Software market and also examines the drivers related to the product’s price margins. In order to predict the market forecast, factors that are taken into considerations are the performance of the market players, rising trends of the industries, and macro-economic outlook of the market scenario. The report also focuses on other major factors such as drivers & restraints and opportunities & threats.

The report also ensures an objective analysis of the market by enabling a comprehensive view of the Third-Party Logistics Software market and its associated components and by engaging a set of standards. Factors like government expenditure, supply chains, economic growth, and distribution channels are scrutinized in order to relay precise information. Using bottom-up and top-down approaches, market-size validation, and estimation has been performed to gather data from the supply side. Also, analysis of the data has been done using a precise research framework, which is suited to the specific market. This framework works as a research standard, offering tools to create market reports.

Analysis of the Third-Party Logistics Software market is also done on a regional basis. The report offers analysis, considering the ongoing trends, opportunities, and outlook in the regional market. The report also emphasizes on top industry players by offering details like shipments, company profiles, pricing, contact details, product specifications, and others. Detailed information of the top players and strategies adopted by them are also presented in the report for a thorough understanding of the overall market. The report also emphasizes on the ongoing and emerging trends that are occurring within the manufacturing landscape.

