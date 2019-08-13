Exemplifi launches new brand and website

Exemplifi builds enterprise websites that deliver on our client's marketing objectives and built to the latest web standards.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exemplifi, the leader in building enterprise websites, announced today the launch of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo, and website. These changes come at a time when the company is evolving its service offerings and expanding its global reach.'In the last year, Exemplifi has sharpened its focus on building enterprise websites that deliver on our client's marketing objectives and built to the latest web standards.' said Vinod Pabba, Founder of Exemplifi. 'Our new website and brand identity better articulate our offerings, partnerships with the leading digital experience platforms and our industry solutions.The new website highlights Exemplifi's expertise with the industry-leading digital experience platforms including Adobe Experience Manager, Drupal, WordPress, Kentico, Sitefinity and others.This breadth enables its clients to build on their existing marketing tech investments. The sites that Exemplifi builds for its clients operate within a complex marketing tech ecosystem to personalize user experiences, to convert leads, to deliver on sophisticated customer journeys and to measure marketing performance.Exemplifi serves diverse industries and has helped clients navigate complex consumer journeys, operate in multiple countries and tackle regulatory challenges. It offers industry-specific solutions in Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Insurance and B2B.About ExemplifiWe build enterprise websites that deliver on our client's marketing objectives and built to the latest web standards. Sites today have to be fast, personalized and multilingual. They have to drive leads and nurture relationships. Our sites do that well. We are experts in the industry-leading digital experience platforms such as Adobe Experience Manager, Sitecore, Drupal, WordPress and others. Our breadth enables us to build on our client's marketing tech investments or recommend what is best for them.Visit https://www.exemplifi.io/ to learn more or follow us on Twitter @ExemplifiSitesMedia ContactNina Connelly617-233-7510



