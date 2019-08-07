JTZ Enterprise, LLC entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Higher Turnover, LLC

JTZ Enterprise LLC, a leading Website and Internet Marketing Solutions Provider for all businesses types and recognized expert industry acquired Higher Turnover

UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- JTZ Enterprise, LLC , a leading Website and Internet Marketing Solutions Provider for businesses of all types and recognized expert in the automotive industry for its services to dealers, classified ad magazines and service contract providers acquired Higher Turnover, LLC July 29, 2019. Higher Turnover, LLC has a fifteen year track record of serving automotive car dealers and sales persons with affordable online advertising solutions.“The combination of these two companies makes sense because they both serve the same market, and at the same time, both companies have built a solid reputation throughout the industry. Both companies hold a high standard on customer service and satisfaction and that will continue,” says, JTZ Enterprise, LLC owner, John Summer. “The combination of the two companies will allow us to offer Higher Turnover, LLC clients more services than previously available to them without any interruption or hassle while at the same time allow us to focus on providing the most innovative services and new features to all our clients.”JTZ Enterprise was founded in May 1995 and always had a focus on the Automotive Industry, in general, while at the same time serving the needs of businesses of all types. From large non-profit organizations, to a conglomerate of Antique Dealers, from Agricultural dealers to coffee shops and restaurants, from professional corporations to small “mom and pop” stores, from Classified Magazines to Warranty Companies, JTZ Enterprise, LLC serves all business’ Website and Internet Marketing needs. JTZ Enterprise, LLC is one of only three providers of Virginia’s mandated Recertification Course for Independent Automobile Dealers at www.RecertifyMyDealership.com . JTZ Enterprise, LLC provides data services of all types including Lead and Inventory management, OFAC Checks and Automated Craigslist Postings as well as additional exposure to clients’ inventory at www.ShopAutosOnline.com JTZ Enterprise, LLC will fulfill the commitments made to all Higher Turnover clients while at the same time provide them access to many other new features and services such as SMS and Call Tracking, Automated Craigslist Postings, Buy Now Feature, and so much more. Likewise, existing JTZ Enterprise, LLC clients will continue to receive the high level of service they have come to expect and there will be new features available soon.“JTZ Enterprise, LLC thanks all clients, new and old, for the dedication they have shown for almost 25 years! Without you, this tremendous opportunity would not be possible. We have always maintained a high standard in our dedication to customer satisfaction. We consistently strive for innovation and look forward to helping you and your business with your Website and Internet Marketing needs well into the future!”



