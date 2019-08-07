QRP International announces new DevOps Leader Trainings

QRP International

Responding to the needs of IT and Agile firms to digitalise themselves. QRP International is introducing new DevOps Leader courses from September 2019

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- QRP International aims to support organisations with Training, Certification and Consultancy services in Best Practice management methods in order to support their business objectives on a global scale with a local presence.QRP aim is to help professionals to keep pace with the modern, digital and fast paced business environment. Today there is a shift towards soft skills considered essentials to manage teams and to conduct negotiations. That's why QRP introduces for the first time a training centred on "leadership" in its portfolio. Leadership is a transfunctional skill essential to enable any department of the organization to reach the common objectives and maintaining the outcomes during the time. A new figure capable of creating a digital transformation, applying new techniques that have been proven by enterprise organisations is needed. This figure is the DevOps Leader . Organization’s profitability and productivity depends on the team capability to develop products, the good Devops Leader enhance comunication through the department producing profitabilities. DevOps Leader courses will be available in Brussels from September in English, French and Dutch.More info at: https://www.qrpinternational.be/courses/devops-methodology/devops-leader/ About QRP InternationalQRP International is a leading player in Best Practice Training in Europe with over 16 years of experience.QRP is specialised in supporting organisations developing their personal skills and successfully implementing Best Practices.Its leadership is illustrated by an active role in local user groups, the organisation of annual local Forums and QRP's approach to share as much information as possible about the benefits of applying Best Practice methods.more info at: https://www.qrpinternational.be/



