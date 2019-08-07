Rapid Application Development (RAD) platform for Technology Solutions 10X Faster

Rapid Application Development (RAD) platform

SINGAPORE, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore, August 8, 2019: Rapid Application Development (RAD) platform develops custom cross-platform applications for any business ten times faster than any traditional app development methodologies. Unlike traditional methods, the RAD methodology uses predefined prototyping techniques and tools to produce software applications. For tool integration, Rapid Application Development (RAD) platform uses an interactive Graphic User Interface (GUI) to drag and drop the required software application components.According to a research report titled “Global Rapid Application Development (RAD) platform Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028” by MarketResearch.biz , the demand for Digital Transformation is driving higher demand for RAD technology. Without software development techniques like RAD, companies are going to find it increasingly difficult to keep pace with their competitors.How can HokuApps Technology transform your business operation?HokuApps technology facilitates businesses with the much-required digital transformation technology that is ten times more affordable, reliable, and faster. Rapid Application Development (RAD) platform impacts their business by providing improvement in processes and performance.The Rapid Application Development (RAD) platform features hundreds of modules, components and connectors to bring apps together in days and not weeks.Rapid Application Development (RAD) cross-platform compatibility makes it a must-have model for every development. Which means it works on Android, iOS and Web devices.We create a configuration that works perfectly for your business and link all existing legacy systems with new systems.Rapid Application Development (RAD) is, undoubtedly, the best methodology for developing quality software. If you want your software to be efficient from development to launch, then HokuApps is here for you. We provide a platform for clients to develop their app with more flexibility, scalability and productivity. HokuApps technology is different because of its automated engines, solutions that refine the user experience, delivering best-in-class customer results.



