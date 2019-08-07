Global 2000 Medical Technology Firm Selects 3CLogic Cloud Call Center Solution to Optimize Global Helpdesk Operations

Multinational firm deploying leading cloud telephony platform to compliment insourcing initiative, optimize global helpdesk operations, reduce cost, and integrate with ServiceNow®

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3CLogic, a leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, today announced the selection of its Total Cloud offering by a Forbes Global 2000 listed company seeking to insource its helpdesk operations while transitioning away from its on-premise Cisco installation. The deployment includes deep integration with the organization’s ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) suite, in addition to future integration with its chosen workforce management (WFM) platform.



Seeking to reduce operational costs while enhancing the efficacy of its agents, the firm required a cloud-hosted solution capable of deploying on a global scale (Americas, Europe, and APAC). In addition, the organization required a solution that would:

Allow easy, in-house changes to IVR call flows and agent assignments

Leverage real-time data in ServiceNow to optimize routing, screen-pops, and automate manual tasks

Maximize the productivity of its agents

Enable omnichannel and agent capacity management between 3CLogic’s computer telephony integration (CTI) and ServiceNow’s native chat offering

The decision to replace legacy, and often non-integrated, on-premise solutions with cloud-hosted alternatives continues a growing market trend in favor of the cloud contact center market. However, while the leading reason to switch is often to reduce operational costs, many also recognize the significant benefits of greater flexibility and integration between the systems, which helpdesks depend on to drive better customer experiences.

“With very few exceptions, simply moving to a cloud offering will not directly address the challenges that come about from a siloed approach to customer service, but it is a first step,” stated Matt Durkin, VP of Sales at 3CLogic. “To truly drive meaningful digital transformation, any newly-adopted contact center solution must put the control in the hands of the customer service team, directly measured and impacted by its daily implementation. In large enterprises, those responsibilities are often outsourced to another team, internal or external, who do not always share the same priorities and value deep integrations between systems to the same degree.”

With the deployment of 3CLogic, the global firm will enjoy a friendly unified omnichannel agent experience with ServiceNow’s Agent Workspace, while also benefiting from a ServiceNow-native administrative portal to facilitate IVR workflows, condition-based routing rules, agent assignments, real-time dashboards, and integrated reporting. As the implementation moves forward, the firm also has plans to extend the capabilities and integration to its customer services team, to include integration with SAP.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution provides advanced and scalable speech-enabled offerings for leading CRMs, including ServiceNow, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. With deployments on four continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights using dynamic IVR, CTI, AI, advanced analytics, and API-driven integrations. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com .

Media Contact:

Kathy Ruxton

3CLogic

+1 240.803.4070

kruxton@3clogic.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.