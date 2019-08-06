Gray's Wednesday, August 28 auction in Cleveland features artworks by Harold Newton, Grant Wood, the Widliczkas, others

Oil on canvas board Harold Newton (1934-1994), a founding member of the Florida Highwaymen, a group of African American landscape painters, titled Beach Scene (est. $20,000-$40,000). 19th century ink and gouache on paper by Anton Widliczka, titled Crucifixion of Jesus, signed and dated (“1898”) lower center and presented in an 11 inch by 8 ¼ inch frame (est. $800-$1,200). Oil on canvas by Frederick Widlicka (1907-1994), titled Adirondacks Post Office, Upper St. Regis Landing, signed and dated “77” lower left and nicely housed in a frame (est. $200-$400). 1940 lithograph titled Approaching Storm from an edition of 250, signed by Grant Wood (American, 1892-1942), famous for his work American Gothic, 11 ¾ inches by 8 ¾ inches (est. $2,000-$4,000). Large 20th century Hudson Weller pottery vase painted by Hester Pillsbury, 13 ½ inches tall and signed on the bottom (est. $1,500-$2,500).

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fine art, furniture and decorative art from estates across the country will be on full display at an auction planned for Wednesday, August 28th, by Gray’s Auctioneers, online and in the Cleveland gallery at 10717 Detroit Avenue. In all, 380 lots will come up for bid, beginning at 11 am Eastern time. The full catalog is up now and pre-bidding is open at GraysAuctioneers.com.All lots can be viewed now, at GraysAuctioneers.com. Bidding is also available on LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Previews will be held Monday thru Friday, August 22nd-28th, from 10 am to 5 pm. The Saturday, August 24th preview is from 12 noon to 4 pm (all times Eastern).“Highlights from this remarkable sale will include a Floridian coastline by Harold Newton , one of the founding members of the Florida Highwaymen, and a collection of paintings from three generations of the artistic Widlicka ( Widlizcka ) family - Anton, Leopold and Frederick,” said Serena Harragin of Gray’s Auctioneers. “The Newton painting is one of the finest Highwaymen works I have ever seen.”Harold Newton (1934-1994) was a founding member of the Florida Highwaymen, a group of African American landscape painters. His work in the sale, titled Beach Scene, is an oil on canvas board nicely housed in a 28 inch by 34 inch frame. It carries a pre-sale estimate of $20,000-$40,000 and was acquired directly from Mr. Newton by the consignor.The Widliczka collection includes a 19th century ink and gouache on paper by Anton Widliczka, titled Crucifixion of Jesus, signed and dated (“1898”) lower center and presented in an 11 inch by 8 ¼ inch frame (est. $800-$1,200); and an oil on canvas by Frederick Widlicka (1907-1994), titled Adirondacks Post Office, Upper St. Regis Landing, signed and dated “77” lower left and in a frame (est. $200-$400).Samuel George Phillips (1890-1965) was an American artist, active in Pennsylvania and New York and best known as a magazine illustrator and landscape and portrait painter. His oil on canvas titled View of the Delaware River, signed lower right, 20 inches by 24 inches, should hit $3,000-$5,000. Phillips was part of the Pennsylvania Impressionist School, artists who painted in Bucks County (Pa.) after 1915.A 1940 lithograph titled Approaching Storm from an edition of 250, signed by Grant Wood (American, 1892-1942), famous for his iconic work American Gothic, 11 ¾ inches by 8 ¾ inches, has an estimate of $2,000-$4,000. Also, an oil on canvas signed front and back by Walter C. Hartson (American, 1866-1946), Wassaic, New York, Early Spring, in a 42 inch by 48 inch frame, should sell for $1,500-$2,5000.Two paintings by non-American artists carry estimates of $1,500-$2,500 each. One is an oil on canvas painting by Leonard C. Lane (Canadian, 1910-1978), titled Moonlit Beach Scene, signed lower left and 25 inches by 30 inches. The other is an oil on wood panel still life from 1852 by Johannes II Reekers, (Netherlands, 1824-1895), artist signed and dated lower right and measuring 15 ¼ inches by 12 inches.Furniture and decorative art will be plentiful. Just a few examples include the following.• An unusual and striking Victorian steer horn armchair made circa 1880-1890s by Wenzel Friedrich, having four original glass ball casters and horn ‘acorn tips’ (est. $6,000-$8,000).• A Deco style patinated brass figural group from the 20th century, signed illegibly on the base and measuring 38 ½ inches tall by 40 inches wide by 25 inches deep (est. $2,000-$4,000).• An American-made, early 20th century molded copper eagle form weathervane, 29 inches tall by 33 ½ inches wide by 37 ¼ inches deep and boasting outstanding patina (est. $2,000-$4,000).• A large 20th century Hudson Weller pottery vase painted by Hester Pillsbury, 13 ½ inches tall and signed on the bottom (est. $1,500-$2,500).Gray’s Auctioneers & Appraisers is Northern Ohio’s leading licensed auctioneers and appraisers of fine art, jewelry, antiques, decorative arts, rare books, and antique rugs. A boutique auction house with three decades of experience in the art business, the experts at Gray’s now offer traditional real estate services.The specialists at Gray’s have worked with museums, educational institutions, corporations and private collectors to achieve the maximum value of their collections at auction. Gray’s auctioneers are licensed, insured and bonded in favor of the State of Ohio. To learn more please visit www.graysauctioneers.com Gray’s Auctioneers & Appraisers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about selling a single piece, an estate or an entire collection, you may call them at (216) 226-3300; or, you can send an e-mail to their appraisals department, at appraisals@graysauctioneers.com.To learn more about Gray’s Auctioneers & Appraisers and the live and internet auction planned for Wednesday, Aug. 28th, at 11 am Eastern, visit www.graysauctioneers.com . Updates are posted often.# # # #



