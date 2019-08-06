Current Press releases

Porsche Digital opens second location in the US Porsche subsidiary continues to expand global network

Ludwigsburg/Atlanta (USA) . Porsche Digital has opened a second site in the US in Atlanta (Georgia) to extend the company’s business portfolio for North America. The team of business experts, designers and software engineers will develop and optimise new digital business models at this location. In addition to the “My Porsche ” customer portal, the team is working on a central e-commerce platform as well as digital services.

In Atlanta, Porsche Digital is using the facilities at the Porsche Cars North America head office. The second US-based office is located in San Jose in Silicon Valley. It is planned to increase Porsche Digital team in the US to up to 45 employees during the course of the coming year. The wholly-owned Porsche subsidiary now operates six locations worldwide.

“North America is firstly home to very committed Porsche enthusiasts and secondly a hotspot for technology talents – especially in Atlanta,” explains Stefan Zerweck, Chief Operating Officer of Porsche Digital. “For this reason, it makes sense from a strategic point of view to extend our team in this region and intensify our local activities.”

A global network is an important and sustainable criterion for success in the technology and digitalisation sector in particular. This is the only way to ensure that customer requirements can be met individually and in the best possible way. “The Porsche customer experience must be as outstanding as the vehicle itself. This quality claim is paramount as part of our transformation from a pure sports car manufacturer to a digitally focussed company,” says Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America.

Porsche Digital: around 120 employees at six sites around the globe Porsche Digital GmbH was established in spring 2016. The company has now grown to around 120 employees at six locations. In addition to the headquarters in Ludwigsburg and the new office in Atlanta, Porsche Digital operates sites in Berlin, Silicon Valley, Tel Aviv and Shanghai.

“We rise to the challenge of developing products and services for a demanding and digital lifestyle, which is partly not yet defined today,” explains Mattias Ulbrich, CEO of Porsche Digital GmbH. “To achieve this, we need to better understand customer needs and intelligently translate them into an exciting Porsche experience.”

The Porsche subsidiary develops and tests new value creation models and innovative product offerings in close collaboration with all areas of Porsche AG. Porsche Digital is also tasked with worldwide scouting: it identifies new trends, assesses them and secures access to relevant technologies for Porsche at an early stage. For this, Porsche not only relies on the company’s own innovation potential, but also builds on partnerships.

Further information as well as film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.de

8/6/2019