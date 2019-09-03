Washington US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urges a Navy Veteran in Washington with Mesothelioma to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-For a Much Better Compensation Settlement

"If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Washington State or their family would call us at 800-714-0303 we will put you in direct contact with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm Karst von Oiste.” — Washington US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

SEATTLE, WA, 98105, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are extremely passionate about making certain a US Navy Veteran anywhere in Washington State who has been recently diagnosed with mesothelioma receives the very best possible financial compensation settlement. To get the financial compensation job done we have endorsed the amazing law firm of Karst von Oiste.

"If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Washington State or their family would call us at 800-714-0303 we will put you in direct contact with attorney Erik Karst. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma lawyers and he is an expert on mesothelioma compensation. He is a much better option than a 'free' book about mesothelioma or a mesothelioma marketing law firm's call center." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Washington US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate wants to emphasize their-are two separate types of compensation for a US Navy Veteran in Washington with mesothelioma and both require a very skilled attorney.

* The first is a VA disability benefit which might be about $1000 per month. "We will do everything possible to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the VA disability monthly payments as we'd like to discuss at 800-714-0303."

* The second and much more complicated mesothelioma compensation claim requires a very skilled and experienced fulltime mesothelioma attorney to design a financial claim that could involve potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars or over a million dollars in compensation. To make certain the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Washington State receives the best possible financial compensation the Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste. https://Washington.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate's services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Vancouver, Bellevue, Kent, Everett, Renton, Yakima, Federal Way, Bremerton, The Tri Cities, Bellingham or anywhere in Washington. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Washington the Washington US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this treatment facility.Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and the UW Medical Center called the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, in Seattle, Washington: https://www.seattlecca.org/diseases/mesothelioma-overview.cfm

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https:// USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



