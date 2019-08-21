Cost of Braces in Allentown Only $3,995

Braces in Allentown only $3,995.

Exeter Orthodontics offers teens and adults affordable braces in Allentown.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braces in Allentown are available from Exeter Orthodontics. For only $3,995 both teens and adults can find high-quality orthodontic care.

The low price of braces is all-inclusive of x-rays, retainers, repairs, adjustments, and emergency visits. Payment plans are also available.

In addition to traditional braces, Invisalign in Allentown is also offered by Exeter Orthodontics. Invisalign uses transparent aligners that gradually shift teeth into place over time. Their convenience has made them a popular option.

A free consultation is offered to help patients choose which treatment is best for them.

“There are several differences between braces and Invisalign, including compliance, treatment length, and comfort level,” explains Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Allentown. “We’ll work with patients to help them learn more about the treatment option best for their smile.”

To schedule a free consultation, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are currently being accepted.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Exeter Orthodontics: Affordable Braces & Invisalign in Pennsylvania



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.