Learning With Fun expands within Maine and offers Educational Scholarships to Maine Students

YARMOUTH, MAINE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learning With Fun is pleased to introduce the Baines Method GOOD WORKS " Scholarship with over $1,300 in academic credits available to any Student within the ages of 6 - 18 in the State of Maine.Kindness can brighten anyone's day and we want to encourage students to do GOOD WORKS and CHARITABLE ACTS for others by giving back to their community in any way possible. The Good Works Scholarship recognizes Students that have shown an effort towards doing Good Works in the community they live in.Four Students will be awarded a total of $1,350 in Academic Credit at the end of August 2019. Entries must be submitted by August 25, 2019 and all information on the Scholarship may be found at: www.learningwithfun.net/good-works A special THANK YOU goes to the Yarmouth Boat Yard and Freedom Boat Club for making a sizable donation towards the Good Works Scholarship!Learning With Fun is also pleased to announce that is expanding within its 253 Main Street, Yarmouth, Maine Learning Space, moving into an additional 1,200 sq. ft. of Learning Space. The expansion will allow for more Students to attend their ongoing Learning Camps and will increase the number of Students that are able to attend their Academic Coaching Program.Learning With Fun specializes in Personalized Learning for Students in grades K – 12. They build customized curriculum for each student's lesson based on their Learning Style and they uncover these learning styles and tailor their curriculum by following their proprietary BAINES Method.Personalized Learning is an educational approach where the sole purpose is to customize learning for each student's strengths, needs, skills and interests.Learning With Fun's BAINES Method determines the Students Learning Style(s) by evaluating their Behaviors and then tailoring their lesson plan by analyzing five lifestyle attributes of the Student. BAINES is a step-by-step method that pulls all the pieces together for Personalized Learning and allows the student the greatest chance for success to work through and overcome any learning challenges.Learning With Fun's Founder, Jessica Ireland M.Ed. founded Learning with Fun because she believes in Personalized Learning and loves helping young minds Learn and Grow and take risks while having fun at the same time.Learning With Fun provides the following Academic Support to Students in Maine: Personalized Homeschool, Academic Coaching Services, Executive Function Coaching and Learning Camps.All information on Learning With Fun may be found at: www.learningwithfun.net

