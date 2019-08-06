America’s Boating Channel Videos Come to the Caribbean

America's Boating Channel & CBN-TV

Caribbean Broadcast Network Enters Safe-Boating Videos Carriage Agreement with America’s Boating Channel™

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s Boating Channel™, a service of the United States Power Squadrons(USPS), and Caribbean Broadcast Network (CBN-TV) have entered into an agreement covering distribution of safe-boating and boater education videos throughout the Caribbean islands.Under the agreement, more than fifty boating safety videos produced by America’s Boating Channel will be distributed by CBN-TV to over 170,000 television households in Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Nevis, and St. Maarten.America’s Boating Channel also will be promoted to over 410,000 radio households on CBN-Radio’s broadcast stations covering Anguilla, Antigua, Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, Eastern Puerto Rico, Montserrat, Nevis, St. Barth’s, St. Kitts, St. Maarten, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.America’s Boating Channel is now releasing a new safe-boating video every Friday at americasboatingchannel.com covering problems to avoid and how to perform basic recreational boating maneuvers properly.Topics presented in its most recent series included life jacket wear, human-propelled sports, electronic navigation, situational awareness, and boating under the influence (BUI).CBN-TV operates KCNTV Channel 4 in Anguilla, CBN-TV Channel 101 in the British Virgin Islands, Channel 8 in Nevis, and TV Carib Informer in St. Maarten. Its Caribbean radio stations include 90.9 FM and 92.3 FM.###America’s Boating Channel is produced by United States Power Squadrons(USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard.As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club-- For Boaters, By Boaters™.America’s Boating Channel partners with BoatUS and is cosponsored by Discover Boating with a contribution from Weems & Plath.Caribbean Broadcast Network (BVI) Limited is headquartered on the Island of Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, and remains one of the few media houses in the Caribbean to offer radio and television services under one-umbrella.Collectively, its radio and television broadcasting networks provide a blend of local, regional, and international programming.America’s Boating Channel: AmericasBoatingChannel.comUnited States Power Squadrons: AmericasBoatingClub.orgU.S. Coast Guard: USCGBoating.orgCaribbean Broadcast Network: CBNVirginIslands.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.