Armour Comms adds to family of secure mobile comms solutions with SigNet by Armour

Market leading Mobile Comms security company previews new product line with 256 bit encryption at DSEI 2019

SigNet by Armour has been designed for use by those organisations, typically in non-regulated industries, that require absolute privacy where it is paramount to keep information completely controlled” — David Holman, Director, Armour Comms

LONDON, UK, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armour Comms , the leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions, is to preview a brand new product line at DSEI in September. The new solution, SigNet by Armour, provides secure voice, video, messaging, group chat, file attachments and MessageBurn (timed messages) with AES-256 bit encryption, with an on-premises option for total privacy and no auditability. SigNet by Armour provides the same ease of use as consumer grade apps, and will be available for Android and iOS devices and for use with Windows 10 and Mac OSX desktops. This new product line will run concurrently with Armour Mobile.David Holman, Director at Armour Comms commented; “SigNet by Armour has been designed for use by those organisations, typically in non-regulated industries, that require absolute privacy where it is paramount to keep information completely controlled. For this reason it is based on a different technology architecture to our award-winning Armour Mobile. Going forward we expect to develop the two product lines in parallel, with customers selecting the technology and features that best suit their specific requirements.”SigNet by Armour will be available as a Software as a Service (SaaS) product hosted on Armour’s secure cloud, or as an on-premises installation, and uses a peer-to-peer key management system. It uses the double ratchet algorithm with prekeys and 3-DH key management to provide confidentiality, integrity, authentication, participant consistency, destination validation, forward secrecy, backward secrecy (aka future secrecy), causality preservation, message unlinkability, message repudiation, participation repudiation, and asynchronicity.SigNet by Armour can be seen at Defence & Security Equipment International,10 – 13 September 2019, ExCeL, London,Stand No: N7-260



