Animal (Pet) Food Market - Manufacturing, Size and Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal and pet food market expected to reach a value of nearly $449.5 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The growth in the animal and pet food market is due to increasing pet adoption in many developed and developing countries, rising disposable income in many countries in Asia and Africa and rising awareness about pet care.

However, the market for animal and pet food is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as health awareness and shift towards natural drinks.

The animal and pet food manufacturing market consists of sales of animal and pet foods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce food and feed for animals and pets from ingredients, such as grains, oilseed mill products, and meat products.

The global animal and pet food market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The animal and pet food market is segmented into dog and cat food, other animal food, among these segments, the other animal food market accounts for the largest share in the global animal and pet food market.

By Geography - The global animal and pet food is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Western Europe animal and pet food market accounts the largest share in the global animal and pet food market.

Trends In The Animal And Pet Food Market

Grain-free dog foods, premiumization of pet foods and rise of pet food ecommerce are the major trends witnessed in the global animal and pet food market.

Potential Opportunities In The Animal And Pet Food Market

With population growth in many countries in Asia, shift towards organic animal and pet food products, government initiatives to provide subsidized milk products in countries such as India and rising disposable income, the scope and potential for the global animal and pet food market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the animal and pet food market include Mars Petcare Inc., Nestle Purina Petcare, Nutreco, Hill's Pet Nutrition (a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive Company), InVivo Animal Nutrition and Health, BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS, INC., Spectrum Brands/United Pet Group, Balchem, Diamond Pet Foods, Unicharm Corp.

Markets Covered: global animal and pet food market

Data Segmentations: animal and pet food market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Animal And Pet Food Market Organizations Covered: Mars Petcare Inc., Nestle Purina Petcare, Nutreco, Hill's Pet Nutrition (a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive Company), InVivo Animal Nutrition and Health, BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS, INC., Spectrum Brands/United Pet Group, Balchem, Diamond Pet Foods, Unicharm Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, animal and pet food market customer information, animal and pet food market product/service analysis – product examples, animal and pet food market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global animal and pet food market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Animal And Pet Food Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the animal and pet food market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Animal And Pet Food Sector: The report reveals where the global animal and pet food industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

