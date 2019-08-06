Veterinary Vaccines Market – Major Players Boehringer, Merck, Zoetis, Eli Lilly And Bayer Analysis

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global veterinary vaccines market was valued at about $7.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $9.24 billion at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the veterinary vaccines market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The veterinary vaccines market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The veterinary vaccines market consists of sales of vaccines and related services which are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases in animals. These veterinary vaccines reduce animal suffering and transmission of microorganisms in the animal population. Veterinary vaccines are used to enhance the immunity power of animals by improving the animal health, which also prevents transmission of diseases from animals to humans. Veterinary vaccines industry includes entities that produce veterinary vaccines like livestock vaccines and companion animal vaccines.

The increase in the number of animals suffering from range of diseases is increasing the demand for vaccines to prevent and treat such diseases, thus driving the veterinary vaccines market. For instance, according to an article on Vetrecords published in BMJ journal in 2017, the prevalence and incidence of bovine tuberculosis in the UK increased from 5.7% in 2016 to 6% in 2017. Bovine tuberculosis is a chronic disease that usually affects animals such as cattle, but it can affect all mammals causing a general state of illness, coughing and eventually lead to death. However, the disease can be treated with specific antibiotics that kills the TB bacteria. This rising prevalence of diseases in animals is expected to drive the veterinary vaccines market during the forecast period.

High storage costs are acting as a major restraint for the growth of the veterinary vaccine market. Improper storage conditions and delay in the shipping can cause vaccines to lose their desired immune properties. For example, during transportation, vaccines can undergo biodegradation, if they are not transported within the required temperature limits. Thus, special care is required for the transportation of the vaccines in order to maintain the efficiency of the vaccines, which increases the storage and transportation cost for the vaccines. In 2016, according to report published by National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), approximately 35% of vaccines lost their potencies during the shipment, as they were stored at abnormal temperatures. Thus, high storage costs for vaccines are expected to result in additional costs for manufacturing companies and limit the growth of the market.

The veterinary vaccines market is regulated by authorities such as European Medical Agency and the US Center for Veterinary Biologics. According to these regulations, veterinary vaccines are required to undergo safety test before getting the approval, where vaccines are classified into activated vaccines and inactivated Vaccines. In activated vaccines, each batch of vaccines should have a dose that is double the standard dose. In inactivated vaccines, each batch of vaccines should be ten times the standard dose for the active vaccines. Activated vaccines are usually tested by in vitro titration, while serological tests are commonly used for inactivated vaccines.

Major players in the Veterinary Vaccines market include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Bayer AG (Bayer Animal Health).

