4 WAYS TO GROW YOUR COACHING BUSINESS

This Article Helps to GROW Online COACHING BUSINESS

WILLIAMSVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wouldn’t you love to grow your coaching business ? You’ve already done what most people only dream of doing. You’ve built a business from a blank canvas and now you want to grow your coaching business. Things are going great, or they were. Now, it seems as though productivity has slowed, even become stagnant in some areas. So, where do you go from here? What can you do to start exceeding your own expectations?Don’t get discouraged, this is a natural, completely normal part of growing your coaching business. You’ve already made it this far, so you’re definitely doing something right! Now it’s time to tighten up those corners and maximize the profitability of your company!GROW YOUR COACHING BUSINESS BY REPURPOSINGJust because you’ve covered one topic before, doesn’t mean that you can’t do so again! As the world continues to change and evolve, so does the information that we have at our disposal. Coaches are looking for new material that doesn’t just sound like everything else out there. They want their clients to feel inspired, and not like they’re getting the same run-around as they would anywhere else.Look through your old blogs, social media posts, and advertisements and ask yourself what can be upgraded. What can be eliminated? Can you expand on any of it and capitalize on any changes by adding new information?Have a look at your competition, what kind of questions are their clients asking? Listen to the marketplace, it takes a little scouting, but you can easily find raw, unique, new material to add to the content you’ve already produced.CREATE SHAREABLE CONTENT, OR A LEAD MAGNETWhen we talk about “sharing” content, we think about sharing a Facebook post or re-Tweeting an update. While these are incredible ways to grow your coaching business, it’s time to step up your game. Instead of just sharing photos and articles arbitrarily, make that information more easily accessible to your clients!Create a PDF or document that they can download and keep on their phones, or print it out to look for it in the future. This way, it doesn’t get lost in a sea of emails and post updates, never to be seen again. Sometimes, when you produce an exceptional piece of work that offers excellent benefits to your clients, they want to hold onto it. So, it only makes sense to offer up “free” PDFs or informational brochures when they sign up for a course, or in case they’re just curious about what exactly it is you do.Downloadable content also helps clients feel as though they’re getting something of value for little to no cost at all. When a potential customer feels taken care of, they’re more likely to sign up for a program.GROW YOUR COACHING BUSINESS BY FOLLOWING UPIt’s not enough to just throw out a few emails, make a few phone calls, set up a few lead magnets, and hope for the best as far as gaining new leads goes. At 75% of the time, you’ll get no response back, because the reality is that the individual you contacted doesn’t know who you are. Your face is going to get lost in the hundreds of other businesses out there that are trying to gain back clients.What’s going to set you apart from the crowd is the action of following up. Yes, this can sometimes be a terrifying, and somewhat unpleasant experience considering how many people will flat out tell you that they aren’t interested or hang up on you before you get to finish your sentence. That’s okay, try to keep in mind that this is just the norm of running a coaching business. Don’t let those disappointing moments bring you down though, the fact is that you’re going to get 10+ no’s before someone finally gives you a yes!Don’t make the mistake of addressing your clients the way a salesman would either. Think of it this way, you’re trying to build a community, grow your coaching business, and you’re working with a group of like-minded people who all want the same thing- to live a happier, healthier life.SPREAD THE LOVE AND GROWIf you really want to gain the trust, grow your coaching business, and the business of your clients, show them where you get your information. Don’t be afraid to share articles or stories from people outside of your coaching business. By giving credit where credit is due, they’ll have more trust and more respect for what you do.Think of it like citing the source on a college paper, you aren’t claiming it as your own, but it definitely makes you more credible! That should be the goal of your lead magnets, follow-ups, and content repurposing; to provide your clients with a person, a person who is trustworthy and genuinely wants to see them improve in life. Show prospective leads that you’ll be learning with them.You’ll definitely grow your coaching business using these 4 steps!



