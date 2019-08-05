There were 624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,809 in the last 365 days.

Readout of Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper's Meeting with New Zealand Minister of Defense Ronald Mark

Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper met with New Zealand's Minister for Defense Ronald Mark in Auckland today to discuss the U.S.-New Zealand defense relationship.

The two discussed shared collaboration on regional security issues, particularly in the Pacific Islands, and areas to strengthen U.S.-New Zealand defense cooperation.

Secretary Esper expressed appreciation for New Zealand's participation in the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, the D-ISIS Coalition, and participation in the multinational Enforcement Coordination Cell for United Nations Security Council Resolution on North Korea. 

The leaders committed to deepening partnership on capability and capacity development along with interoperability to continue implementing our strategies in the Indo-Pacific. 

