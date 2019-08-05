NUSTEP FLASHING LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE STEP FLASHING – ENGINEERED FOR EFFICIENCY, DURABILITY AND SAFETY.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NuStep Flashing announced the launch of an innovative new step flashing. The patented HDPE flashing was specifically designed to provide a faster, easier, and safer way for crews to install step flashing. NuStep ramped up production this spring and introduced the improved product into the Denver market with plans to expand distribution nationally throughout the summer.After testing early prototypes with contractors and crews, NuStep received a utility patent for their step flashing in December 2018. NuStep Flashing is manufactured from HDPE, making it 75% lighter than traditional metal flashing with a pliability that is easier and safer to work with. In addition to the material benefits, each piece of flashing has two color options that provide a matching flexibility not offered anywhere else on the market.“It is well documented year-after-year that roofing is one of the most dangerous jobs” said Noah Schum, Chief Operating Officer at NuStep. “Small product improvements like reducing total weight up-and-down the ladder or eliminating sharp edges go a long way in protecting crews and reducing dangerous situations.”NuStep Flashing is manufactured in the USA and every production run goes through extensive testing using the American Society of Testing and Materials (ASTM) process for impact, tensile, puncture resistance, and UV exposure. NuStep Flashing has been recognized and certified by the International Code Counsel (ICC ESR-3731 ) and backed by a limited lifetime warranty.“Anytime you release a product into a segment that has not been challenged in a while you face a certain level of skepticism.” says Schum. “But we embrace that; the roadmap is there. You can look back at Trex in decking, or Pex in plumbing. The roofing industry is seeing a lot of great innovation and we are excited to be a part of it. Once you get this product in your hands, it is easy to see the benefit. “About NuStep:NuStep is the evolution of step flashing. The NuStep mission is to create a step flashing that is easier to work with, safer to install, and durable in all elements. NuStep Flashing LLC is headquartered in Denver, CO. To learn more, visit www.nustepflashing.com



