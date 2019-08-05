William Shatner Offers 200+ Lots of Personally Worn Items To Benefit Charity

Want a pair of Elvis Velcro sneakers (lot #75) worn by the actor that played Captain Kirk, here is your chance!

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- William Shatner Empties His Closet To Benefit CharityWant a pair of Elvis Velcro sneakers (lot #75) worn by the actor that played Captain Kirk, here is your chance!South Milwaukee auction house MEARS Online Auctions will be offering 200+ lots of personally worn items direct from the closet of William Shatner. A National Icon and star of both stage and screen, Mr. Shatner personally selected jackets, shirts, suits, and shoes worn during his daily routine, trips to the film set, interviews, and conventions to be shared with his fans. Although not identified, some of these gems were worn on the hit series “Boston Legal” and for “Priceline.com” commercials.“This is an amazing opportunity for fans to obtain a personally worn item by the great William Shatner. Mr. Shatner has agreed to provide a signed letter of authenticity with each lot and welcomes fans to meet him at a convention for a chance to have your items autographed”, noted MEARS Online Auctions president Troy R. Kinunen.Besides cleaning house, the auction will help raise money. A portion of the proceeds of the sale benefit the Hollywood Charity Horse Show, Mr. Shatner’s 501(c)(3) Charity. William Shatner's Hollywood Charity Horse Show is an annual fundraiser that raises money for many worthwhile local children's and veteran's charities.“The market has shown great interest in personal celebrity items. Previously estates of Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio, JFK, Marilyn Monroe, Carrie Fisher, and recently Burt Reynolds have been conducted with great success. These auctions, through the personal belongings, allow fans to tangibly connect to their heroes”, say Kinunen.Action is now live and we are accepting bids until Saturday, August 10th, 2019. The auction, rules, registrations, and bidding information can be found at www.mearsonlineauctions.com . Questions about the items, help with registration, or to schedule a visit to preview the items in person may be directed to Troy R. Kinunen, (414)-828-9990 or email troy@mearsonline.com.



