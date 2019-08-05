Courts at Park Ridge Tennis Academy in New Jersey Converted to Match-Enhancing LED Lighting -- Guy Albert de Chimay

Park Ridge Tennis Academy Park Ridge Tennis Academy Park Ridge Tennis Academy

Guy Albert de Chimay discusses how Green Arc increased light output and court coverage at Park Ridge Tennis Academy along with similar facilities.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Arc Energy Advisors completes the installation of new LED light fixtures at Park Ridge Tennis Academy in Park Ridge, New Jersey. With this retro-conversion project, all of Park Ridge’s 32 original 1,080-watt metal halide fixtures have been converted to Green Arc ’s proprietary Eclipse™ 495-watt LED fixtures.On court light levels now achieve more than 70-foot candles at the baseline, which is significantly greater compared to the original metal halide lights. Guy Albert de Chimay , Executive Vice President of Green Arc, said, “The increases in light levels are truly amazing. Certainly, the lighting is amplified even more by the geometry of the building and the reflectivity of the ceiling. It typically takes a configuration of 10 to 12 fixtures per court to get to comparable light levels. On court 2, for instance, light levels range from 58- to 73-foot candles, which is nearly double the original readings of 29- to 41-foot candles delivered by the original metal halide fixtures. This LED conversion now elevates the facility to Tier-1 lighting.”Green Arc’s proprietary optic technology distributes light against reflective roof surfaces at a 180-degree beam angle, eliminating dark spots typically associated with alternate solutions, filling the spaces evenly between the exposed beams. The fixtures were added to the apex of Park Ridge’s complex, utilizing the existing electrical distribution system, which required no structural modifications.Green Arc previously converted similar facilities to its Eclipse™ LED lighting solutions, including Match Point NYC in Brooklyn, New York, which deployed the same Eclipse™ LED light fixtures in several areas within its expansive facilities, including the tennis and basketball courts and world-class gymnastics-training center. By replacing Match Point’s existing metal halide light fixtures with nearly 140 Eclipse™ LED fixtures, the facility increased its maximum on-court tennis light levels from 40-foot candles to 80-foot candles. Moreover, by making the conversion, Match Point was able to virtually eliminate the hassles of regular maintenance. Similarly, Little Silver Tennis Club in Little Silver, New Jersey, installed 36 Eclipse™ 495-watt fixtures within its new 3-court steel-frame building, yielding maximum on-court light levels of 80-foot candles. In addition, as a retro-commissioning project at Ridgewood Racquet Club in Ridgewood, NJ, Green Arc transformed the original 8-per-court 1,080-watt, 480-volt powered metal halide court fixture layout by converting over to 44 new 495-watt Eclipse™ LED light fixtures, increasing the facility’s lumen output by 100%. All of these facilities now experience hassle-free maintenance, along with all the other benefits that LED lighting provides.According to de Chimay, “As with all LED upgrades, the benefits extend well beyond the initial usage reductions. In addition to the direct wattage, new Eclipse™ fixtures eliminate almost 4,000 BTUs per hour per lamp in passive heat gain compared to 1,000-watt metal halide lamps, which must be removed by the facilities’ HVAC systems. In most facilities, for every dollar saved at the plug, a dollar is saved in HVAC costs during the cooling season.” Additionally, the new fixtures carry a 10-year warranty and have a 100,000+ hour useful lifespan. All fixtures include 10KV surge protection and are engineered for low glare.About Green Arc’s Patented Eclipse™ LED LightingDesigned specifically for the demanding requirements of air dome/air-inflated structures, butler buildings with reflective ceilings, fabric-over-frame structures, natatoriums, and other complexes, Eclipse™ is engineered with innovative Controlled Light Delivery (CLD) technology™ to deliver brighter output, better light distribution, lower wattage, and run much cooler for enhanced longevity, making them ideal for use over all court and field surfaces. By generating 50,000 lumens (405w), 55,000 lumens (450w), or 60,000 lumens (495w), depending on lighting needs, direct energy usage can be reduced to 62%, 58%, or 54%, respectively. Eclipse™ LED lighting is the ideal solution for both amateur and professional sports facilities, in both direct and indirect lighting configurations. Eclipse™ also has sealed LED arrays, making them resistant to water and dust, which will provide years of consistent, trouble-free illumination. In addition, these fixtures qualify for energy rebates in participating jurisdictions.

Green Arc Installation Video



