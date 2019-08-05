Brett Vance, Founder of AirLifeTimes, Increases Readership to 15 Countries

Brett Vance, Host of TV's Jet Jockeys and Creator of AirLifeTimes

“AirLifeTimes is a brand new, comprehensive blog that shines a light on the whole aerospace arena” –Brett Vance

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last year has been one of unparalleled success for aviation expert and TV Host Brett Vance. Between gearing up to host TV’s Jet Jockeys, an upcoming docu-reality series focusing on pilots and the planes they fly, and travelling around the country to test experimental aircraft, Vance doesn’t let much time go to waste. Now, his new blog AirLifeTimes has increased its viewership to 15 separate countries, which is an achievement all of its own.

“We are getting some serious traction. Since our launch less than two months ago, AirLifeTimes (www.airlifetimes.com) now has readers in 15 countries,” exclaims Brett Vance, “If you’re a new reader, the blog has 21 separate categories covering the arena of aerospace. When you first hit, you’ll see lots of great photos; and under each pic on the blog is a video story. We cover everything from space endeavors all the way back to the very beginnings of flight.”

AirLifeTimes is a repository of the latest and greatest in aviation. The historical archives provide an insightful view to the past, a perspective so significant it must be preserved and referenced so people don’t repeat their past mistakes. Lessons learned are documented for good reason, after all. Each section of the blog provides a new way of viewing the thrilling world of aviation.

“I have looked all over the internet to find a single outstanding repository of spectacular aerospace facts and stories and such a thing just doesn’t exist,” explains Vance, “The longer I’m in this business, the more I see that people are mystified by what pilots actually do. When the discussion branches into some of the more specialized aspects of the career field—their eyes glaze over like an iced-up windscreen! So… the roll-out of AirLifeTimes is like that of a new, long-awaited aircraft. Much in the planning and design stage; seemingly a lifetime in engineering and development; and finally, the full-up article is on the ramp, ready to fly.”

The AirLifeTimes blog depends on its readers for the best in content. The forum on the website encourages aviation fans to share their stories over the internet, which can include adventures riding in aircraft of all kinds. The purpose of the blog is to share those stories and photos, from hot air balloons to spaceships. Brett Vance stresses that with the help of other like-minded individuals, the blog can truly become great.

“AirLifeTimes is clearly a great place for your work to be seen. If you have a story or want to be a regular contributor, send photos, videos, and the details to us via the Contact link,” concludes Brett Vance, “with this kind of traffic, I’m to the point now where I can invite specific authors to send me articles and videos and they’ll be confident that what they put out there on AirLifeTimes will have a global audience.”



***Brett Vance is the host of TV’s Jet Jockeys, an upcoming docu-reality series focusing on pilots and the planes they fly. In it, Vance does for aviation enthusiasts what Mike Rowe of Dirty Jobs has done for the dignity of the trades and what Neil de Grasse Tyson of Cosmos has done for our sense of wonder about the universe. The sacrifices, accomplishments, and challenges of pilots are front and center in each episode, and leadership and bravery are commonly addressed.



