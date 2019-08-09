Burleson Orthodontics Earns Seven Consecutive Talk Awards for Patient Satisfaction

Burleson Orthodontics Wins 7th Consecutive Talk Award Dr. Burleson, Dr. Sanchez and the team at Burleson provide excellent service to patients. The team at Burleson focuses on patients in everything it does.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning Kansas City orthodontists and pediatric dentists, Burleson Orthodontics , has added another feather to its cap — the 2019 Talk Award for Patient Satisfaction . In fact, this is the seventh straight year the practice has brought home the Talk Award for always providing an excellent experience for its patients.The Talk Awards identifies and honors businesses that provide an outstanding customer experience. Winners are based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.With four locations in metropolitan Kansas City, Burleson Orthodontics is well positioned to provide dental services to patients under the age of 19, as well as the most advanced types of braces for children and adults. While the practice offers cutting-edge, high-quality services, what really sets it apart is the outstanding experience to which patients are treated.“We’re the only orthodontic and pediatric dental practice in the Kansas City area that guarantees your kid will never have to miss school,” says Practice Founder Dr. Dustin Burleson. “Our caring experts craft simply spectacular smiles from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on every school day, and we are also available on Saturday. Early morning, evening and weekend appointments plus caring specialists who only focus on kids age 19 and under are just a few reasons why we’ve treated more than 20,000 area families and continue to grow.”Customer service is a high priority at Burleson Orthodontics. Each year the team at Burleson studies with the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Leadership Development Center and Disney Institute, and employees complete 120 hours of customer-service training before they begin seeing patients. Each year they complete an additional 30-40 hours of continuing education and training to ensure patients always receive the best care.The practice’s customer service strategy is simple. “We treat our patients and parents the way we want to be treated,” says Associate Doctor Don Sanchez. “Moms and dads are constantly amazed at how often we run on time or ahead of schedule, but we have a saying here: ‘Our time is NOT more important than your time.’ It’s one of many reasons patients love our practice and why more than 60% of our new patients are referred by friends or family members.”Customers rave about their experiences with Burleson Orthodontics. Sarah Cline says, “I cannot express how impressed we are with Dr. Burleson and his staff. Never before have we been to a professional office that goes so far out of the way to make their patients/customers feel appreciated and make each visit special. The staff is amazing, the appointments are always quick and right on schedule, and the staff has [gone] over and above in fitting us in for lost brackets, broken wires, etc. We LOVE this office and cannot imagine going anywhere else!!”Casey Merker has also been pleased with her experiences at the practice. “Everyone told me to take my daughter to Burleson and I honestly thought, ‘Come on...really? How great can an orthodontist be?’ Without a doubt they were 100% accurate! From customer service from the staff, to no long waits in the waiting room, to the accommodating and understanding last-minute requests for emergency appointments for a broken wire — the service is absolutely superior!! When I call to make an inquiry the staff all seem to sincerely remember my daughter and I, and the interaction is personalized. Without a doubt I would refer Burleson to everyone I know!”Burleson Orthodontics takes care of more than just its patients. “Our mission is to serve others and our vision is to change lives, advance our profession and support our community,” says Dr. Burleson. “We support local nonprofits, including Smiles Change Lives, the nation’s largest provider of free orthodontic treatment for children in need. We’ve donated more than $2 million in free care to these deserving children, and 10% of our company profits go back into our local communities through the Burleson Community Fund. We’re also the only area practice that pays our employees an extra 40 hours of vacation time each year to complete mission trips or community service projects.”Burleson Orthodontics has offices in Kansas City, Liberty, Raymore and Excelsior Springs, Mo. For more information, go online to https://burlesonorthodontics.com/ . Visit the practice’s Award Page at https://www.thetalkawards.com/award/burleson-orthodontics/ About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com



