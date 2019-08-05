Kelley Geraghty Price Achieves Florida Bar Board Certification in Business Litigation and Civil Trial Law

NAPLES, FLA., UNITED STATES, August 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business law firm Cohen & Grigsby is pleased to announce that Kelley Geraghty Price, a director in its litigation practice group, has recently earned board certification in both business litigation and civil trial law from the Florida Bar. This distinction indicates that Ms. Price is a specialist and expert in these specific practice groups, with exceptional knowledge and skills, and that she possesses the Florida Bar’s highest standards for professionalism and ethics in the practice of law.

The minimum qualifications for business litigation certification include the practice of law for at least 5 years; substantial involvement in the specialty of business litigation – 30% or more – during the 5 years immediately preceding application; handling of at least 25 contested business litigation matters during the 5 years immediately preceding application, including at least 8 submitted to the trier of fact (summary judgments not considered); handling of at least 1 business litigation jury trial during the 10 years immediately preceding application (an approved Advance Trial Advocacy Course may replace this requirement); 50 hours of approved business litigation certification continuing legal education in the 3 years immediately preceding application; peer review; and, a written examination.

‘Business Litigation’ is the practice of law dealing with the legal problems arising from commercial and business relationships including litigation of controversies arising from those relationships. ‘Business litigation law’ includes evaluating, handling and resolving such controversies before state courts, federal courts, administrative agencies, mediators, and arbitrators. Matters not qualifying for business litigation include areas of practice dealing with personal injury, routine collection matters, marital and family law, or workers’ compensation. Courts of ‘general jurisdiction’ shall include state circuit courts, federal district courts, and courts of similar jurisdiction in other states, but not county courts.

The minimum qualifications for civil trial law certification include the practice of law for at least 5 years; substantial involvement in the specialty of civil trial law – 50% or more – during the 3 years immediately preceding application; handling of at least 15 contested civil cases, including cases before juries as lead counsel and as trier of fact on some or all of the issues; 50 hours of approved civil trial law certification continuing legal education in the 3 years immediately preceding application; peer review; and, a written examination.

Civil trial law is the practice of law dealing with litigation of civil controversies in all areas of law before state courts, federal courts, administrative agencies and arbitrators.

Ms. Price has over 25 years of experience as a practicing attorney, and concentrates her practice in commercial and business litigation, construction and real estate litigation, employment litigation, and trusts & estates litigation. Within Cohen & Grigsby, she is a member of key committees focused on management, leadership, and advancement.

For more information about Cohen & Grigsby, please visit cohenlaw.com.

ABOUT COHEN & GRIGSBY

Since 1981, Cohen & Grigsby, P.C. and its attorneys have provided sound legal advice and solutions to clients that seek to maximize their potential in a constantly changing global marketplace. Comprised of more than 140 lawyers, Cohen & Grigsby maintains offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Naples, Fla. The firm’s practice areas include Business Services, Labor & Employment, Immigration/International Business, Intellectual Property, Real Estate & Public Finance, Litigation, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Estates & Trusts, Bankruptcy & Creditors Rights, and Public Affairs. Cohen & Grigsby represents private and publicly held businesses, nonprofits, multinational corporations, individuals and emerging businesses across a full spectrum of industries. Our lawyers maintain an unwavering commitment to customer service that ensures a productive partnership. For more information, visit cohenlaw.com.



