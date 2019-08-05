5G Technologies Market - APAC To See Highest CAGR During 2018-2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers 5G Technologies Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The Global 5g Technologies Market Was Valued At About $1.01 Billion In 2018 And Is Expected To Grow To $4.91 Billion At A CAGR Of 48.5% Through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5G technologies market consists of sales wireless communication services. The 5G technology is the next generation of wireless communications which is expected to provide internet connections that are around 40 times faster than the 4G LTE technology. The 5G technology may use various spectrum bands, including millimeter wave (mmWave) radio spectrum, with the ability to carry a very large amount of data for a short distance.

The global 5g technologies market was valued at about $1.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.91 billion at a CAGR of 48.5% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the 5G technologies market in 2018. The 5G technologies market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The initiatives taken by governments worldwide to promote and rollout the emerging 5G technology is a major driver for the 5G technologies market. This is mainly because the 5G technology has a significant impact on mobile networks, physical networking, computing facilities, hosting and deployment systems, and service and infrastructure orchestration. It has become imperative for every government to ensure that the 5G technology reaches its maximum potential, as it supports thousands of new applications for consumers and businesses in manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and automobiles markets. For example, the Chinese government is expecting to initiate commercial rollouts of 5G by 2020 with 3400-3600 MHz band. The government also plans on using spectrum of 25 and 40 GHz frequencies to ensure high speed internet throughout the country. Similarly, phone carriers AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint have plans to introduce their mobile 5G networks in the USA in 2019.

Security and privacy concern is an important restraint for the 5G technologies market. This is mainly because the 5G technologies market faces both standard and sophisticated cybersecurity threats, and the security of user's data becomes a critical challenge for the 5G wireless transmission system/infrastructure because of a large number of devices connected to the network and diversity of the technology. For example, according to experts at the Canadian Wireless and Telecommunications Association event in 2019, 5G networks have 200 times more attack vectors, or paths to gain access to a network, than their 4G predecessors.

The increasing collaborations between 5G technology companies is an emerging trend in the 5G technologies market. This is mainly because these companies are focusing on developing a strong 5G infrastructure and facilitating innovative platforms, by sharing their resources, knowledge, technology and cost. Such collaborations are also helpful to the companies in case of expiring licenses, lack of technological know-how and stringent regulatory environment. For example, in February 2019, Ericsson partnered with Intel Corporation for developing the next-generation hardware management platform that will deliver transparency, agility and efficiency for 5G, distributed cloud and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). Similarly, AT&T entered into a collaboration with Rush University Medical Center for bringing the first 5G-enabled hospital to the USA, in January 2019.

5G Technologies Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 5G technologies market overviews, analyzes and forecasts 5G technologies market size and growth for the global 5G technologies market, 5G Technologies market share, 5G technologies market players, 5G technologies market size, 5G technologies market segments and geographies, 5G technologies market trends, 5G technologies market drivers and 5G technologies market restraints, 5G technologies market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

