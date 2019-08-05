Hoyer Statement on the Shooting in Dayton, Ohio

“For the second time in two days, Americans have watched in horror as our fellow citizens have been murdered in what can only be described as domestic terror attacks. White-nationalist terrorism must be seen for the serious national security challenge it is, fueled by rising racism and xenophobia, as we saw in El Paso. And while first responders responded to the scene in Dayton within a minute, nine lives were senselessly lost and over two dozen individuals injured. I mourn the victims in Ohio and Texas and will be thinking of their families in the days ahead. “But this mourning will mean nothing unless we take action. The Democratic-led House has acted, passing bipartisan legislation to ensure comprehensive background checks. Now the Senate must act, and I call on Senator McConnell to bring it to the Floor without delay.”