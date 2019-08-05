Security Robot at Sydney Expo 2019

Security Robot in Sydney Southern Cross Group - Bunda Security Robot Guard

Australia’s first “full-fledged” security robot

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bunda Security Robot , claimed to be Australia’s first “full-fledged” security robot has been introduced to the market by Southern Cross Group, an integrated facility services company.Sized at 1370mm x 750mm and with a maximum speed of 14km/h, the Bunda Robot is a remote-controlled vehicle which builds patrol maps and is monitored remotely through PC or mobile devices.Equipped with a range of sensors, it includes 360-degree video monitoring, facial recognition camera, lidar sensors to avoid obstacles and mapping, emergency call button, audio/lighting alerts and voice alerts.Bunda, meaning ‘hawk’ in Gadigal language, is one to watch as the company continues to develop the robot’s application and capabilities.

bunda security robot at security expo 2019



